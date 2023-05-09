Funding boosts ASIC greenwashing remit

ASIC will tighten its scrutiny of greenwashing as part of the Labor government's crackdown on protecting investors against investment scams and other misconduct from product issuers.

Federal treasurer Jim Chalmers bolstered ASIC enforcement activity against greenwashing in the sustainable investing sector, pledging $4.3 million for the 2023-24 financial year.

Product providers pledging to invest sustainably by excluding specific industries or companies but don't deliver on such promise are under the watchful eye of ASIC, which has increased its regulation greenwashing in the last few years.

Vanguard, Mercer Super and Future Super are some of examples that ASIC found guilty of greenwashing.

The boost was first announced by assistant treasurer Stephen Jones last week, saying: "Sustainable business strategy has to start in boardrooms and in investment decisions, and not in the marketing department."

"The funding will allow ASIC to increase its existing surveillance of suspected greenwashing by listed companies, superannuation funds and investment managers. ASIC will also be able to pursue larger and more complex matters, further clarifying the market expectations and deterring misconduct."

Jones noted the funding would also ensure ASIC "keeps pace" with overseas regulators who are concentrating on greenwashing-related enforcement.

"Greenwashing corrodes the credibility of sustainable financial markets, so we have to act on this area," Jones said.

"The government is also acutely aware of the relationship between the taxonomy and action on greenwashing. It's my view that unless we get the taxonomy right, the enforcement action by ASIC will only be able to catch out the most egregious examples of greenwashing. That's not a reason to hit the amber or the red light - we should be going after the egregious examples at the same time as we put the work into the taxonomy."

The funding forms part of a $14.2 million package divided over four years to boost the government's sustainable finance agenda.

About $8.3 million over the period will establish a sovereign green bond program to raise capital for environmental and climate change-related programs.

Some $1.6 million will develop a sustainable finance taxonomy for classifying economic activities according to their impact on sustainability goals, Chalmers said.

"This lays the foundation for an Australian Sustainable Finance Strategy which will support the financial system to fund the transformation to net zero, and ensure Australian firms remain competitive in global capital markets," he said.

Chalmers also seeded funding for the establishment of a national Net Zero Authority, which will promote the orderly and positive economic transformation associated with achieving net zero emissions.

The new government body will work across all levels of government and with workers, companies, investors, and communities to facilitate economic development and diversification and help smooth the changes as Australia moves to a clean energy economy, he said.

"The Authority will also ensure workers are supported as they transition to new opportunities and support First Nations Australians to meaningfully participate," Chalmers added.

This year's federal budget also highlighted the gravity of investment scams, which fleeced Australians $3.1 billion in 2022 alone.

Under a $17.6 million spend over four years, ASIC will gain a tougher remit to take down phishing websites and other websites which promote investment scams.

This is part of a pool of $86.5 million package that Chalmers dedicated to combatting scams and online fraud.

The majority ($58m) will help establish the National Anti-Scam Centre within the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission to improve scam data sharing across governmen