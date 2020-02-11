Fund manager hires from Paradice

An active investment management firm has appointed a new head of operations, plucked straight from Paradice Investment Management.

Suzanne Bentley has snagged the role at Perennial Value Management, following an "extensive search" for the perfect candidate.

Perennial said it is pleased to announce the appointment.

"Suzanne joins Perennial having held similar senior operational roles with Paradice Investment Management and Nikko Asset Management," it said.

"This appointment comes after an extensive search to identify an individual with the considerable knowledge and experience to oversee the operational functions of Perennial's six investment businesses which cover local and international debt, equity and derivative markets."

Bentley spent three years with Paradice Investment Management as its global head of operations. Previously she worked in similar roles with Nikko Asset Management Group and State Street Bank & Trust.

Bentley describes herself on LinkedIn as an experienced executive who likes to have fun.

"Bentley is an experienced executive with broad experience within the financial services industry with focus on investment management operations, performance, client reporting, banking, compliance and investment fund administration," she said.

"She has managed numerous successful teams. She is focused and ensures the job gets done on time, with accurate results and with low risk to the organisation.

"She has a keen interest in operations, project design and implementation. She is a fun, positive and energetic person who likes to work with a team."

The investment manager's current head of operations will continue with the firm as a director.

"Perennial's existing head of operations, Mark Bennett is expected to retire in coming months although he will continue as a director of Perennial's responsible entity, Perennial Investment Management Limited," Perennial said.

Bennett had worked in the operations role with Perennial since October 2015.