FSCP serves up registration prohibition order

The Financial Services and Credit Panel (FSCP) has slapped a financial adviser with a "registration prohibition order" for being insolvent under administration.

Timothy Leslie Anderson's registration as a relevant provider has been revoked from 7 December 2023 until after 17 May 2025 when his bankruptcy is expected to lift.

ASIC's Financial Adviser register still shows that Canberra-based Anderson is a representative of Shaw and Partners. He was previously licensed with EP Financial Services.

The panel found Anderson to be insolvent under administration and handed down the registration prohibition order as it was "satisfied that there is a real risk of harm being caused to the public's confidence in the financial services industry, and to ASIC's reputation, if an undischarged bankrupt is permitted to continue to give personal advice to retail clients about relevant financial products".

The FSCP also found that Anderson demonstrated a lack of professional judgement and insight in relation to his bankruptcy.

As a result, his registration as a financial adviser has been cancelled and is prohibited from being registered with ASIC. He is also banned from giving personal advice to retail clients on relevant financial products during the prohibition period.

The panel has the power to make a registration prohibition order under s 921L(1)(c) Corporations Act 2001.

Looking closer at the prohibition, Capital Advisory director and financial planner Michael Miller said that mechanics of cancelling registration and then prohibiting registration for a certain period were "interesting, simply because it walks and quacks a lot like a ban".

"It is technically though, not a ban," he said, pointing to ss 920A & 920B Corporations Act 2001 which gives ASIC more extensive banning orders.

A recent example of this is Pamela Anderson's two-year ban that was affirmed by an appeals tribunal.

ASIC not only banned Anderson from providing advice for two years, it also prevented her from undertaking several functions pertaining to carrying on a financial services business that included managing, supervising or auditing the provision of financial services, Miller said.