Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

FSCP serves up registration prohibition order

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 11 DEC 2023   12:33PM

The Financial Services and Credit Panel (FSCP) has slapped a financial adviser with a "registration prohibition order" for being insolvent under administration.

Timothy Leslie Anderson's registration as a relevant provider has been revoked from 7 December 2023 until after 17 May 2025 when his bankruptcy is expected to lift.

ASIC's Financial Adviser register still shows that Canberra-based Anderson is a representative of Shaw and Partners. He was previously licensed with EP Financial Services.

The panel found Anderson to be insolvent under administration and handed down the registration prohibition order as it was "satisfied that there is a real risk of harm being caused to the public's confidence in the financial services industry, and to ASIC's reputation, if an undischarged bankrupt is permitted to continue to give personal advice to retail clients about relevant financial products".

The FSCP also found that Anderson demonstrated a lack of professional judgement and insight in relation to his bankruptcy.

As a result, his registration as a financial adviser has been cancelled and is prohibited from being registered with ASIC. He is also banned from giving personal advice to retail clients on relevant financial products during the prohibition period.

The panel has the power to make a registration prohibition order under s 921L(1)(c) Corporations Act 2001.

Looking closer at the prohibition, Capital Advisory director and financial planner Michael Miller said that mechanics of cancelling registration and then prohibiting registration for a certain period were "interesting, simply because it walks and quacks a lot like a ban".

"It is technically though, not a ban," he said, pointing to ss 920A & 920B Corporations Act 2001 which gives ASIC more extensive banning orders.

A recent example of this is Pamela Anderson's two-year ban that was affirmed by an appeals tribunal.

ASIC not only banned Anderson from providing advice for two years, it also prevented her from undertaking several functions pertaining to carrying on a financial services business that included managing, supervising or auditing the provision of financial services, Miller said.

Read more: ASICFSCPCapital AdvisoryEP Financial ServicesMichael MillerPamela AndersonTimothy Leslie Anderson
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Adviser with Investport links sees ban affirmed
ANZ fined $900k over shares disclosure failure
CSLR chief executive named
Nomura offshoot fined by ASIC disciplinary panel
ASIC curbs high-risk offers from online trading providers
VFMC selects new chair
Advice firms must scale up to meet demand: AZ NGA
Morningstar cops greenwashing fine
Former adviser convicted over false documents
ASIC confirms adviser registration deadline

Editor's Choice

SMSF Association blasts 'highly questionable' ASFA research

ANDREW MCKEAN
The SMSF Association has ripped apart the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia's (ASFA) assertion, which is based on ATO sample data, that less than 1% of SMSFs with balances over $3 million have farm-related income.

FSCP serves up registration prohibition order

KARREN VERGARA
The Financial Services and Credit Panel (FSCP) has slapped a financial adviser with a "registration prohibition order" for being insolvent under administration.

MLC Life names general manager, remediation

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
MLC Life has hired the man who led Commonwealth Bank's recent $1 billion remediation program to the role of general manager, remediation programs.

Betashares launches 'industry first' bond funds

ANDREW MCKEAN
Betashares has launched four funds on the ASX, offering geared long and short exposure to Australian government bonds and 10-year US Treasuries.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
DEC
13

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Natalie Previtera

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
NGS SUPER
NGS Super chief executive Natalie Previtera is driven by a profound passion for both education and superannuation. At the helm of a fund dedicated to both, she is committed to assisting Australians on their retirement journey. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.