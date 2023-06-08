Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

FSC updates TMD template for fund managers

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 8 JUN 2023   12:46PM

The Financial Services Council (FSC) released an updated template Target Market Determination (TMD) to promote regulatory best practice in the funds management industry.

This follows ASIC's recent regulatory action against Spaceship and Mitrade Global for inadequate compliance with the Design and Distributions Obligation (DDO) regime and deficiencies in their TMDs.

The updated FSC template is designed to address key compliance issues related to the DDO regime.

FSC chief executive Blake Briggs said: "The DDO regime represents a transformative change in the way the financial services industry approaches the design and distribution of products to consumers."

"The FSC's updated TMD template, a key part of the DDO regime, provides an important step up in industry capabilities and compliance.

"The FSC has consulted with members and ASIC when developing the new template, with the aim of helping industry address ASIC's concerns with initial DDO regime compliance."

The new template is hoped to guide fund managers in addressing the issues raised by ASIC through DDO enforcement actions and its recently published Report 762: Design and distribution obligations: Investment products.

The report noted instances of unduly broad target markets definitions, inappropriate risk profiles, and the inappropriate use of a TMD template.

The FSC said the revised template will complement other products it's developed to assist with DDO compliance and reduce industry costs.

"This collaborative project has exemplified the FSC's commitment to initiatives that benefit financial services consumers whilst also lowering compliance costs for members," Briggs said.

Read more: FSCDDOTMDASICFinancial Services CouncilFunds managementBlake BriggsMitrade GlobalSpaceship
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC bans former Gleneagle fund manager
ASIC issues first-of-its-kind stop order
Director charged over illegal investment scheme
ASIC bans former Madison adviser
ASIC chair calls out greenhushing
ASX lays out five-year plan to restore trust
Fraudulent property director charged
Collapsed trading house hit with charges
Spaceship told to cease super, funds distribution
Adviser registration extended to October

Editor's Choice

Super funds consider future of PwC contracts

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |   12:46PM
Two industry super funds have frozen future contracts with PwC, while others with contracts for audit or other services with the embattled management consultancy are keeping a watchful eye on developments.

Director charged over illegal investment scheme

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:44PM
A former financial adviser is facing several charges of dishonest conduct and dealing in proceeds of crime after he convinced clients to open SMSFs to invest in businesses he owned, all while operating unlicensed.

AMP offloads SuperConcepts

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:38PM
An investor group comprising private equity firm Pemba Capital Partners and several advice industry executives is buying the SMSF administration business and its SuperMate solution.

Vanguard reduces fees on VAS

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:47PM
The investment giant has reduced management fees for the Vanguard Australian Shares Index ETF (VAS) from 0.10% to 0.07% per annum.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Hugh Humphrey

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
COUNTPLUS LIMITED
Leveraging a deep experience of leading businesses through periods of growth and turbulence, Hugh Humphrey has breathed new life into Count and, yet to mark 12 months in the top job, he's only just getting started. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.