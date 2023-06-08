FSC updates TMD template for fund managers

The Financial Services Council (FSC) released an updated template Target Market Determination (TMD) to promote regulatory best practice in the funds management industry.

This follows ASIC's recent regulatory action against Spaceship and Mitrade Global for inadequate compliance with the Design and Distributions Obligation (DDO) regime and deficiencies in their TMDs.

The updated FSC template is designed to address key compliance issues related to the DDO regime.

FSC chief executive Blake Briggs said: "The DDO regime represents a transformative change in the way the financial services industry approaches the design and distribution of products to consumers."

"The FSC's updated TMD template, a key part of the DDO regime, provides an important step up in industry capabilities and compliance.

"The FSC has consulted with members and ASIC when developing the new template, with the aim of helping industry address ASIC's concerns with initial DDO regime compliance."

The new template is hoped to guide fund managers in addressing the issues raised by ASIC through DDO enforcement actions and its recently published Report 762: Design and distribution obligations: Investment products.

The report noted instances of unduly broad target markets definitions, inappropriate risk profiles, and the inappropriate use of a TMD template.

The FSC said the revised template will complement other products it's developed to assist with DDO compliance and reduce industry costs.

"This collaborative project has exemplified the FSC's commitment to initiatives that benefit financial services consumers whilst also lowering compliance costs for members," Briggs said.