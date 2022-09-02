Newspaper icon
General

FS Power50: Last day to vote

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 2 SEP 2022   12:48PM

Voting for the 2022 FS Power50, which recognises the most influential financial advisers in Australia, closes today.

This year, Financial Standard received 180 nominations. This was whittled down to a shortlist of 115.

So far, the list has attracted more than 7500 votes. Your vote will help determine who will make this year's final 50.

Financial Standard defines 'influential' as individuals who have been and continue to be inspirational and instrumental in shaping the future of the financial advice industry and make a meaningful difference in their clients' financial wellbeing.

Such advisers actively participate in industry-based activities, community-based projects and/or other initiatives designed to promote the important role financial advisers play in the country's socio-economic future.

The Power50 range from those that are active within industry associations to those that boast a strong social media following.

They are well known and respected among their peers, viewed as role models in the way they conduct their professional practice.

They are also successful business owners, award-winners, policy influencers, mentors, and financial educators.

Voting closes midnight tonight. To cast your votes, CLICK HERE

Read more: Power50Financial Standard
