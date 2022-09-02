FS Power50: Last day to vote

FS Power50: Last day to voteBY CASSANDRA BALDINI | FRIDAY, 2 SEP 2022 12:48PM
Read more: Power50, Financial Standard
Voting for the 2022 FS Power50, which recognises the most influential financial advisers in Australia, closes today.
This year, Financial Standard received 180 nominations. This was whittled down to a shortlist of 115.
So far, the list has attracted more than 7500 votes. Your vote will help determine who will make this year's final 50.
Financial Standard defines 'influential' as individuals who have been and continue to be inspirational and instrumental in shaping the future of the financial advice industry and make a meaningful difference in their clients' financial wellbeing.
Such advisers actively participate in industry-based activities, community-based projects and/or other initiatives designed to promote the important role financial advisers play in the country's socio-economic future.
The Power50 range from those that are active within industry associations to those that boast a strong social media following.
They are well known and respected among their peers, viewed as role models in the way they conduct their professional practice.
They are also successful business owners, award-winners, policy influencers, mentors, and financial educators.
Voting closes midnight tonight. To cast your votes, CLICK HERE
Related News
Editor's Choice
The time is right: AFA chief|
Insignia appoints product, insurance heads|
Aligning investments to Leo's dating strategy pays off|
Insurers are 'fishing' for non-disclosures: ASIC|
|Sponsored by
Protecting and enhancing nature, climate and communities
A holistic approach to land-based investing can have profound benefits for nature, climate and people while pursuing strong financial results.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Using client data to drive client engagement
Net flows navigate product oceans
Are conditions for equity markets really that dire?
Sunlight: The obvious solution to unlisted asset valuation doubts
Is it acceptable for ratings research houses to also be product issuers?
Travis Miller
IPARTNERS PTY LTD