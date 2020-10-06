NEWS
Investment
Frydenberg bets on infrastructure for recovery
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 6 OCT 2020   8:56PM

An additional $10 billion will help rebuild the nation's ageing infrastructure and ultimately create more jobs to stabilise the flailing economy, according to the Treasurer.

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is hoping the infrastructure spent on roads, rail and bridges will lead to more jobs and a swifter economic recovery, taking the total pipeline from $100 billion to $110 billion over the next decade.

"In this Budget, we will expand our record 10-year infrastructure pipeline which is already supporting 100,000 jobs on worksites across the country today," he said.

"Together with what we have announced since the start of the crisis, measures in this Budget will see $14 billion in new and accelerated infrastructure projects support a further 40,000 jobs."

Over the next two years, Frydenberg will allocate $2 billion to the Road Safety Program.

"Funding for these shovel ready projects will be provided on a use it or lose it basis. If a state drags its feet, another state will get the money," he said.

An additional $1 billion was given to the recently established Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program, taking the size of the program to $1.5 billion to upgrade local roads, footpaths and street lighting.

Across the nation, Frydenberg pledged more funding that includes:

  • $2.7 billion for New South Wales, including $603 million for the New England Highway Singleton Bypass and Bolivia Hill upgrade, and an additional $491 million for the Coffs Harbour Bypass;
  • $1.1 billion for Victoria, including $528 million for upgrades to the Shepparton and Warrnambool rail lines;
  • $1.3 billion for Queensland, including $750 million for the first stage of the Coomera Connector;
  • $1.1 billion for Western Australia, including $227 million for the METRONET High Capacity Signalling and Morley-Ellenbrook Line, and $87.5 million for Reid Highway Interchanges - West Swan Road;
  • $625 million for South Australia, including $200 million for the Hahndorf Township Improvements and access upgrade, and $136 million to progress the second stage of the Main South Road Duplication;
  • $360 million for Tasmania, including $65 million for the Tasman Bridge upgrade;
  • $190 million for the Northern Territory, including $120 million for the Carpentaria Highway upgrade, and $46.6 million for National Network Highway upgrades; and
  • $155 million for the Australian Capital Territory, including $87.5 million for the Molonglo River Bridge.
"The government is also delivering the 2020 update of the $1.9 billion Research Infrastructure Investment Plan which will ensure that investment in national research infrastructure is being maintained to support world leading research and attract international collaboration," Frydenberg said.

Frydenberg said the government is increasing its commitment to improve the nation's water infrastructure through the National Water Grid, allocating $2 billion to the National Water Infrastructure Development Fund, which in total will reach $3.5 billion.

Giving further support to regional areas, the government is pledging a further $50 million to help farmers upgrade their on-farm water infrastructure and extend their access to flood recovery grants that fund restocking, replanting and replacing damaged on-farm infrastructure.

"This is in addition to the government's $5 billion Future Drought Fund, which will build Australia's capability to plan and prepare for future droughts," he said.

The Murray-Darling Basin will receive $269.6 million to improve its water management.

"This includes $70.5 million over four years for projects that will help accelerate implementation of the MDB Plan. The funding will also support a range of environmental projects, community grants programs and the establishment of a new Inspector-General of Water Compliance," Frydenberg said.

