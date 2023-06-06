Fraudulent property director charged

Fraudulent property director chargedBY CHLOE WALKER | TUESDAY, 6 JUN 2023 12:25PM
Michael David Steele has been charged with seven counts of fraud after he misled 14 investors into using their superannuation and other savings to invest a property development.
Following an investigation, ASIC is alleging that between May 2016 and February 2017, Steele misled the investors into withdrawing funds from their employer superannuation funds and savings accounts to invest in a property development at Biggera Waters, Queensland.
Specifically, Steele advised the investors to invest their funds in EA Invest, the corporate entity that was to purchase and develop the property. Steele was a shadow director and the "controlling mind" of EA Invest.
Steele then withdrew more than $1.3 million of the invested funds from the company's bank accounts and used the money for purposes other than the property development.
Steele appeared in the Southport Magistrates Court on June 5. The matter has been adjourned to July 17.
Steele has been charged with seven counts of breaching s408C(1)(a)(i) of the Queensland Criminal Code which relates to a person committing fraud if they dishonestly apply to their own use or to the use of any person property belonging to another person.
The maximum penalty for each offence is between 12 and 20 years' imprisonment, depending on the timing of the offences and the level of fraud.
