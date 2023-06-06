Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Fraudulent property director charged

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 6 JUN 2023   12:25PM

Michael David Steele has been charged with seven counts of fraud after he misled 14 investors into using their superannuation and other savings to invest a property development.

Following an investigation, ASIC is alleging that between May 2016 and February 2017, Steele misled the investors into withdrawing funds from their employer superannuation funds and savings accounts to invest in a property development at Biggera Waters, Queensland.

Specifically, Steele advised the investors to invest their funds in EA Invest, the corporate entity that was to purchase and develop the property. Steele was a shadow director and the "controlling mind" of EA Invest.

Steele then withdrew more than $1.3 million of the invested funds from the company's bank accounts and used the money for purposes other than the property development.

Steele appeared in the Southport Magistrates Court on June 5. The matter has been adjourned to July 17.

Steele has been charged with seven counts of breaching s408C(1)(a)(i) of the Queensland Criminal Code which relates to a person committing fraud if they dishonestly apply to their own use or to the use of any person property belonging to another person.

The maximum penalty for each offence is between 12 and 20 years' imprisonment, depending on the timing of the offences and the level of fraud.

Read more: Michael David SteeleASIC
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC bans former Madison adviser
ASIC chair calls out greenhushing
ASX lays out five-year plan to restore trust
Collapsed trading house hit with charges
ASIC issues first-of-its-kind stop order
Spaceship told to cease super, funds distribution
Adviser registration extended to October
No regrets: Hayne reflects on Royal Commission
Treasury proposes upping supervisory levies
Melissa Caddick declared dead by coroner

Editor's Choice

Advice regtech acquires TIQK assets

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:44PM
Regtech provider for financial advisers Fourth Line has acquired the intellectual property of defunct startup TIQK.

NGS Super names chief executive

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:44PM
Natalie Previtera has been permanently appointed to the role of chief executive after acting in the role for nearly a year.

SMSFs continue to fly solo

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
Self-managed super fund trustees continue to shun the services of financial advisers despite the fact many concede they need expertise on regulation changes and investments.

Cash rate hits 4.1%

KARREN VERGARA
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has hiked rates by another 25 basis points to bring the official cash rate to 4.1%.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Julian Biggins

JOINT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
Julian Biggins first moved to the harbour city in 2001, finding himself enamoured with its natural beauty. Now, as co-founder and joint chief executive of MA Financial, he hopes others who share the sentiment help drive healthy returns. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.