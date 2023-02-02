Newspaper icon
FPA, SMSFA launch specialist pathway

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 2 FEB 2023   12:35PM

The associations have combined to offer CFPs an express pathway for completing the SMSF Specialist Advisor designation.

The express pathway will be available to FPA members holding the Certified Financial Planner (CFP) designation, who will be exempt from completing the nine standard education modules.

Instead, they will receive comprehensive learning materials and have access to optional virtual drop-in sessions after enrolling in the program. They can also sit the online SMSF specialist advisor (SSA) exam at a time that suits them.

Candidates will also receive a 50% discount on the enrolment fee, saving $990 on the usual cost.

FPA chief executive Sarah Abood said the SSA pathway is a strong recognition of the rigorous training and education already completed by CFPs.

"The SSA designation is highly regarded in the SMSF sector, and this express pathway offers our CFP members who work in this area a cheaper and faster way to be recognised as SMSF Specialist Advisors," she said.

Sponsored Video
Get a step ahead of admin

SMSF Association deputy chief executive and director of policy and education Peter Burgess said CFPs doing the program will be able to attend optional on-line technical training and exam preparation sessions with the association's technical team, as well as having access to comprehensive SMSF training materials.

"For those providing SMSF advice, the importance of having the necessary competencies to do so, and maintaining those competencies over time, has been highlighted in ASIC's updated SMSF advice guidance for licensees and advisers," he said.

"The SSA designation provides independent verification of an adviser's competencies to provide specialist SMSF advice as well as demonstrating their commitment to ongoing personal development in this advice space."

FPA members who wish to enroll in the SSA program need to join the SMSF Association as an associate member if they aren't already one.

Their membership status is automatically upgraded to specialist member status on successfully completing the program.

Read more: FPASMSF AssociationASICPeter BurgessSarah Abood
Aussie shares to continue outperformance: Oliver

CHLOE WALKER
Over the last year, Australian shares have outperformed their global counterparts, and AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver believes this trend will continue.

NEOS Life expands in South Australia

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
NEOS Life has created a dedicated business development function and underwriting team to support the South Australian market.

Federal Reserve increases rates 25bp

CASSANDRA BALDINI
The US Federal Reserve has increased its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, the smallest move since March last year.

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Kristian Fok

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
Recently celebrating 10 years with the fund, Cbus chief investment officer Kristian Fok breaks down the internalisation strategy that he considers his greatest achievement to date. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
