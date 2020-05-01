Fortescue seeks to hide pricing

Fortescue Metals Group has launched legal action against S&P Global and UK-based Argus Media seeking to prevent the publishing of its iron ore prices.

FMG asserts that its prices are "confidential" and has asked the UK High Court to disallow the publishing of the information.

S&P hit back at the miner, filing its own action in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Fortescue asked the courts to ban Argus and S&P from reporting on and printing the discounts which the company circulates to customers and prospective customers for the contract sale of low-grade seaborne iron ore fines.

FMG is the fourth largest mining company in the world, and the largest solo iron ore producer.

Argus said it has been reporting the company's discounts since 2013 and asserts they have also always been widely circulated on social media.

"The prices regularly appear on the Weibo platform, the Chinese equivalent of Twitter, and on the WeChat app, a WhatsApp equivalent," Argus said.

Argus chief executive, Adrian Binks, said the company is vigorously fighting the application.

"As an independent publisher of news and information about commodities, Argus journalists shed light on opaque markets by speaking to a range of industry sources," Binks said.

"Independent, objective market reporting which creates commodity price transparency is an essential service and very much in the public interest."

An interim hearing in the UK is set for May 11 this year.

S&P Global, headquartered in New York, is further disputing the legitimacy of bringing a case against it in London as well.