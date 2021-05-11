NEWS
Executive Appointments
Former Westpac chief executive in new role
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 11 MAY 2021   11:00AM

Former Westpac chief executive Brian Hartzer has joined an investment advisory founded last year.

In his new role, he is working as a senior adviser to Melbourne-based Sayers which launched last year. 

"We're assembling a team of the brightest minds to unlock opportunities for our clients," Sayers founder and executive chairman Luke Sayers said.

"Bringing on board an executive of the calibre of Brian is a real coup for Sayers and our clients, and we look forward to working with him."

Hartzer departure from Westpac was announced in November 2019, after AUSTRAC alleged Westpac was involved in "systematic" non-compliance with the Anti Money Laundering and Counter Terrorism Act 2006 on over 23 million occasions.

Westpac eventually paid a $1.3 billion penalty, representing the largest civil penalty ever in Australian history.

Hartzer has since penned a book on leadership, which references the AUSTRAC allegations only in its preface and afterword.

He was the chief executive of Westpac from 2015 to 2020.

ASIC last week commenced proceedings in the Federal Court against Westpac on allegations of insider trading, unconscionable conduct and breaches of its AFSL obligations in relation to interest rate hedging undertaking during a $12 billion interest rate swap transaction from 2016.

Sayers' other recent hires span Deloitte, JBWere, Crestone Wealth Management and PwC.

VIEW COMMENTS
