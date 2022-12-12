Newspaper icon
Regulatory

Former Statewide Super executives charged

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 12 DEC 2022   12:33PM

Two former senior Statewide Superannuation executives have appeared before the Adelaide Magistrates' Court charged with dishonesty offences.

The offences relate to the former Statewide Super executive's procurement of services between February 2019 and December 2019.

ASIC alleges that former Statewide Super chief financial officer Grant Eastwood dishonestly used his position in the procurement of a firm, Cosight (formerly known as Fintrix Systems), to provide services to Statewide.

ASIC also alleges that former Statewide Super chief risk officer Kieran Netting dishonestly used his position regarding a review he conducted connected to the appointment of Cosight to deliver services to Statewide.

Eastwood commenced as Statewide Super chief financial officer on 16 February 2016.

Netting commenced as Statewide Super chief risk officer on 13 February 2017.

Statewide Super terminated both executives' employment in January 2020 following an internal investigation. The fund subsequently reported this conduct to ASIC.

Eastwood and Netting appeared before the Court on December 9, charged with six counts and one count respectively of using their positions dishonestly for the benefit of another, contrary to s184(2)(a) and (b) of the Corporations Act.

The matter has been adjourned to 28 February 2023.

The Commonwealth director of public prosecutions is prosecuting the matter following an ASIC referral.

Meanwhile, as previously reported by Financial Standard, earlier this year, Statewide Super found itself in hot water for providing members with misleading information regarding their insurance and failing to report the issue to ASIC in the time required.

The Federal Court imposed a $3.5 million penalty for the misleading correspondence and $500,000 for failing to report the breach to ASIC.

