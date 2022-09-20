Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Former financial adviser pleads guilty

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 20 SEP 2022   11:49AM

Former financial adviser John Wertheimer pleaded guilty to charges surrounding unauthorised client transactions in Perth Magistrates Court.

Wertheimer pleaded guilty to one charge of providing a financial service on behalf of a person who carries on a financial services business while unauthorised to do so. He also pleaded guilty to one charge of engaging in dishonest conduct in relation to a financial service.

Previously, Wertheimer was a financial adviser under his own company, John Wertheimer & Associates Pty Ltd, before appointing Picture Wealth Advisory Pty Ltd to service a group of clients.

ASIC said in May 2020 he made 48 unauthorised transactions on the Netwealth trading accounts belonging to 36 clients of Picture Wealth.

Sponsored by GQG Partners
Navigating Challenging Markets? Register Here [Earn CPD]

Those transactions were processed without the knowledge or authorisation of either the clients or Picture Wealth.

The regulator added that between May and July 2020, Wertheimer also lodged five investment instruction documents with Netwealth that provided directions to deal with financial products on behalf of Picture Wealth clients.

Those documents contained forged signatures and were prepared and lodged without the knowledge or authorisation of Picture Wealth and four clients.

At the time of offending, Wertheimer was not authorised by Picture Wealth or any other AFSL to provide financial services to clients.

The first charge carries a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment, the second is 15 years.

The matter was committed to the District Court of Western Australia for a sentence mention hearing in November.

It's being prosecuted by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions after ASIC's referral.

Read more: John WertheimerNetwealthPerth Magistrates CourtASICPicture Wealth Advisory Pty Ltd
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AMP cops $14.5m penalty over fees for no service
Research explores advice industry's maturation
Dixon Advisory pays $7m for poor advice
Inconsistencies across RIC strategies: Mercer
Mawhinney ban overturned, to face retrial
Adviser losses now baked in: Rainmaker
Stop orders placed on property funds
Charges laid against former BBY head of operations
CSLR legislation tabled, advice sector responds
ABN AMRO Clearing pays $222k penalty

Editor's Choice

Aware Super deepens TAL relationship

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:44PM
Aware Super has expanded its mandate with TAL, with the insurer to now provide cover to VicSuper members as well.

QIC adds to multi-sector private debt team

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:38PM
QIC's multi-sector private debt team is expanding with the appointment of Carlo Lucci as an associate director.

Active Super expands digital offering

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:19PM
The super fund introduced Super View, a new online data tool allowing members to see the identity, value and weightings of their investments.

Property fund hires from AXA IM

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:16PM
Retail property solutions provider United Property Service (UPS) has appointed Lisa Wood as its first asset management director.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
22

RG146 Refresher 

SEP
29

AICLA/ANZIIF Claims Convention 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Would you recommend a smaller fund if its two-year history to date recorded strong alpha?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Nathan Jacobsen

MANAGING DIRECTOR
DIVERGER LIMITED
Diverger managing director Nathan Jacobsen has steered the ship both figuratively and literally. After a career in the Australian Royal Navy, he has risen through the corporate ranks, leading teams with lessons learnt at sea. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.