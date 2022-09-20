Former financial adviser pleads guilty

Former financial adviser John Wertheimer pleaded guilty to charges surrounding unauthorised client transactions in Perth Magistrates Court.

Wertheimer pleaded guilty to one charge of providing a financial service on behalf of a person who carries on a financial services business while unauthorised to do so. He also pleaded guilty to one charge of engaging in dishonest conduct in relation to a financial service.

Previously, Wertheimer was a financial adviser under his own company, John Wertheimer & Associates Pty Ltd, before appointing Picture Wealth Advisory Pty Ltd to service a group of clients.

ASIC said in May 2020 he made 48 unauthorised transactions on the Netwealth trading accounts belonging to 36 clients of Picture Wealth.

Those transactions were processed without the knowledge or authorisation of either the clients or Picture Wealth.

The regulator added that between May and July 2020, Wertheimer also lodged five investment instruction documents with Netwealth that provided directions to deal with financial products on behalf of Picture Wealth clients.

Those documents contained forged signatures and were prepared and lodged without the knowledge or authorisation of Picture Wealth and four clients.

At the time of offending, Wertheimer was not authorised by Picture Wealth or any other AFSL to provide financial services to clients.

The first charge carries a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment, the second is 15 years.

The matter was committed to the District Court of Western Australia for a sentence mention hearing in November.

It's being prosecuted by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions after ASIC's referral.