Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Former director hit with dishonesty charges

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 MAR 2023   12:46PM

ASIC has charged a former Reiwa-Capital director Russell Sandiford with dishonest conduct related to a financial product or service.

Following an ASIC investigation into Sandiford and his company, Reiwa-Capital, the regulator alleged he obtained $459,489.70 from 79 clients.

ASIC also alleged that Sandiford misused the funds for his personal benefit instead of investment purposes as agreed upon with his clients.

Further, ASIC claimed that Sandiford wasn't licenced to provide financial product advice during the time of the alleged misconduct.

Engaging in dishonest related to financial products or services while operating a financial services business can carry a maximum penalty of 15 years imprisonment.

Alternatively, offenders may face a fine of up to $945,000 or three times the total value of the benefits gained, or a combination of both penalties.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

The matter is being prosecuted by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions following a referral from ASIC.

The matter has been adjourned to April 18.

Read more: ASICReiwa-CapitalRussell SandifordCommonwealth Director of Public ProsecutionsFinancial product adviceFinancial services
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC charges former investment company executives
Former director charged with fraud
Financial Circle director convicted, fined
Still work to be done on group insurance: ASIC
ASIC consults on sunsetting class orders
New relief for reissued life policies
ASIC grants MSC Trustees new powers
BT's Advance AM hit with stop orders
Advice group chief fakes exam result, banned
ASIC bans Queensland adviser

Editor's Choice

MSC Trustees names Singapore chief

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
MSC Trustees has named a chief executive for its recently launched Singapore operations.

Alternatives investors await more corrections: Research

KARREN VERGARA
Hedge fund and venture capital investors are bracing for a tough 12 months ahead, anticipating asset valuations will continue a downward trend, new research finds.

Menopause: The silent economic crisis

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
For most, women's reproductive concerns remain taboo in the workplace. However, with menopause estimated to be robbing women of at least $17 billion in retirement, calls for mandated menopause leave are growing.

Could a four-day workweek save the day?

CHLOE WALKER
The four-day workweek wave has hit Australian shores and its many advocates believe it can play a major role in closing the gender pay gap in retirement.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Interested in investing in private equity?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kate Galvin

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
VICTORIAN FUNDS MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
Chief executive of one of Australia's largest investment managers, Kate Galvin is helping spearhead greater gender equity, diversity, and inclusion in the investment management industry. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.