Former director hit with dishonesty charges

ASIC has charged a former Reiwa-Capital director Russell Sandiford with dishonest conduct related to a financial product or service.

Following an ASIC investigation into Sandiford and his company, Reiwa-Capital, the regulator alleged he obtained $459,489.70 from 79 clients.

ASIC also alleged that Sandiford misused the funds for his personal benefit instead of investment purposes as agreed upon with his clients.

Further, ASIC claimed that Sandiford wasn't licenced to provide financial product advice during the time of the alleged misconduct.

Engaging in dishonest related to financial products or services while operating a financial services business can carry a maximum penalty of 15 years imprisonment.

Alternatively, offenders may face a fine of up to $945,000 or three times the total value of the benefits gained, or a combination of both penalties.

The matter is being prosecuted by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions following a referral from ASIC.

The matter has been adjourned to April 18.