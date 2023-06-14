Former Big Un executive smacked with insider trading charge

Former Big Un executive smacked with insider trading chargeBY ANDREW MCKEAN | WEDNESDAY, 14 JUN 2023 12:48PM
Read more: Big Un, ASIC, Insider trading, Andrew Corner, First Class Capital, Michael Ho, Richard Evertz
Andrew Corner, the former chief financial officer of defunct Australian tech company Big Un, has been charged with insider trading.
In 2018, Big Un experienced a spectacular surge before allegations surfaced that it was paying commissions to a financial entity that was providing loans to shareholders purchasing its shares. The company was liquidated in 2019 after internal audits revealed an unstainable loss-making operation with $50 million of hidden liabilities.
ASIC alleges Corner was in possession of inside information in late 2017 when he procured two private companies to sell 1.7 million Big Un shares for a total value of more than $5 million. The information he allegedly possessed related to a funding arrangement between Big Un subsidiary, Big Review TV and Sydney-based financier, First Class Capital.
During the period of these alleged activities, the maximum penalty for trading while possessing inside information was a prison term of 10 years. Since then, the maximum sentence has increased to 15 years imprisonment.
The matter has been listed for mention at the Downing Centre Local Court on July 25.
In February, ASIC commenced legal proceedings against former Big Un chief executive Richard Evertz. He stands accused of providing inside information to Michael Ho, a former investment analyst.
Ho has already been convicted and sentenced to a three-year imprisonment term for investing around $1.6 million in Big Un shares while in possession of inside information communicated to him by Evertz.
Further expanding its crackdown on financial misconduct related to Big Un, last year, ASIC convicted Graham Swan, the company's former auditor. He was found guilty of failing to comply with auditing standards during his examination of Big Un.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Greg Combet steps down as IFM Investors, ISA chair
Cbus appoints chief executive, deputy
APAC now most active region for VC: Data
FinClear partners with trading platform
|Sponsored by
How do you unlock more value for your clients?
Commercial Property. Powering Advisers. Income yields currently around 5% p.a. See website for important information.
|Sponsored by
Changing of the guard: opportunities in global small caps
In this Q&A, Ausbil's Global Small Cap team talk through a sector and a company showing earnings growth potential in the current environment.
|Sponsored by
Tax is the new alpha
Explore Generation Life's market leading Investment Bonds that empower your clients to build wealth and control their legacy with certainty.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Trends influencing investors' allocation to property
Why managed accounts are the best antidote to market volatility
Vendor locking - the family office counterparty trap
Superannuation heatwave - five hotspots for trustees in 2023
Hugh Humphrey
COUNTPLUS LIMITED