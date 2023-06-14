Former Big Un executive smacked with insider trading charge

Andrew Corner, the former chief financial officer of defunct Australian tech company Big Un, has been charged with insider trading.

In 2018, Big Un experienced a spectacular surge before allegations surfaced that it was paying commissions to a financial entity that was providing loans to shareholders purchasing its shares. The company was liquidated in 2019 after internal audits revealed an unstainable loss-making operation with $50 million of hidden liabilities.

ASIC alleges Corner was in possession of inside information in late 2017 when he procured two private companies to sell 1.7 million Big Un shares for a total value of more than $5 million. The information he allegedly possessed related to a funding arrangement between Big Un subsidiary, Big Review TV and Sydney-based financier, First Class Capital.

During the period of these alleged activities, the maximum penalty for trading while possessing inside information was a prison term of 10 years. Since then, the maximum sentence has increased to 15 years imprisonment.

The matter has been listed for mention at the Downing Centre Local Court on July 25.

In February, ASIC commenced legal proceedings against former Big Un chief executive Richard Evertz. He stands accused of providing inside information to Michael Ho, a former investment analyst.

Ho has already been convicted and sentenced to a three-year imprisonment term for investing around $1.6 million in Big Un shares while in possession of inside information communicated to him by Evertz.

Further expanding its crackdown on financial misconduct related to Big Un, last year, ASIC convicted Graham Swan, the company's former auditor. He was found guilty of failing to comply with auditing standards during his examination of Big Un.