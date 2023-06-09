Former BBY operations lead sentenced

The former head of operations of collapsed stockbroker BBY was sentenced on three charges of dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage.

Between June 2013 and May 2015, while BBY's head of operations, Fiona Mae Bilton deceived St George Bank in related to the amount of BBY's unsettled equities trades for the benefit of the company.

In doing so, she claimed additional funding from an overdraft facility for BBY on 115 different occasions. She sent false summaries of unsettled client contracts to the bank to support the requests for the additional funding, ASIC said.

She did this while knowing BBY was not entitled to draw down $4.4 million on 28 June 2013; draw down an average of $3.53 million each day between November 2014 and February 2015; and retain the additional funding from its overdraft between March and May 2015, a daily average of $2.67 million.

While some was repaid, the final claim on 6 May 2015 of $3.37 million was not and formed part of St George's claim upon BBY when it was entered into liquidation.

Bilton received a prison sentence of 20 months, suspended for three years on the first charge. For the other two charges, she will serve a three-and-a-half-year community correction order, including 380 hours of community service.

His Honour Judge Doyle said Bilton's conduct involved serious offending and the obtaining of an extremely large financial advantage for BBY and masked the risk of lending from St George.

He said that the circumstances of this matter were highly unusual and exceptional and but for these circumstances, a long prison term would have been imposed. The sentence considered extenuating factors, including the significant admissions Bilton made early in ASIC's investigation and her early guilty plea, which came in October 2022.

Bilton is automatically disqualified from managing corporations for five years and will be unable to be involved in the business of a market participant in connection with securities and futures markets.

ASIC's investigation into BBY is ongoing.