Executive Appointments
Former ANZ Wealth retirement head joins CoreLogic
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 4 FEB 2020   12:43PM

CoreLogic has appointed a former head of retirement solutions from ANZ Wealth as a general manager.

Milena Malev is joining CoreLogic as a general manager of banking and finance solutions for Australasia.

In her most recent role, Malev was ANZ's head of general insurance business.

In the role, she was responsible for P&L, strategic partnership management, business strategy and execution, CoreLogic said.

At ANZ, she previously worked as the head of retirement solutions and headed the portfolio strategy team in the bank's lenders mortgage insurance program.

In her new role, she will steer CoreLogic's banking and finance product and solutions development, as the company looks to grow its local footprint.

CoreLogic general manager, industry solutions James Vaughan said the appointment comes at a time when there is unprecedented change in the mortgage market to digitise customer, broker and lender experiences while dealing with increased competition and regulatory overhead.

"We are extremely pleased to have Milena join us. Her experience in helping banks achieve their goals through serving their customers with digital value, on-boarding appropriately with data driven decisioning tools and insights driven portfolio management is a superb fit with our customers' needs," Vaughan said.

Editor's Choice
BlackRock shuts ASX-listed ETF
KANIKA SOOD
BlackRock has informed investors of its plans to wind up an ASX-listed exchange traded fund following lacklustre demand.
Industry fund dumps Link
HARRISON WORLEY
An industry superannuation fund managing around $2.6 billion in retirement savings has ended its seven-year administration mandate with Link.
AustralianSuper ups admin fees
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper will introduce a new fee for MySuper members from April 2020 to offset the impact of the Protecting Your Super changes.
Preqin opens Australian office
KANIKA SOOD
The alternatives assets data juggernaut is opening an office in Sydney, as it looks to expand its local client base and build its research coverage.
Latest News
