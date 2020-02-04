Former ANZ Wealth retirement head joins CoreLogic

CoreLogic has appointed a former head of retirement solutions from ANZ Wealth as a general manager.

Milena Malev is joining CoreLogic as a general manager of banking and finance solutions for Australasia.

In her most recent role, Malev was ANZ's head of general insurance business.

In the role, she was responsible for P&L, strategic partnership management, business strategy and execution, CoreLogic said.

At ANZ, she previously worked as the head of retirement solutions and headed the portfolio strategy team in the bank's lenders mortgage insurance program.

In her new role, she will steer CoreLogic's banking and finance product and solutions development, as the company looks to grow its local footprint.

CoreLogic general manager, industry solutions James Vaughan said the appointment comes at a time when there is unprecedented change in the mortgage market to digitise customer, broker and lender experiences while dealing with increased competition and regulatory overhead.

"We are extremely pleased to have Milena join us. Her experience in helping banks achieve their goals through serving their customers with digital value, on-boarding appropriately with data driven decisioning tools and insights driven portfolio management is a superb fit with our customers' needs," Vaughan said.