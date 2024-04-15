Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Former AMP Capital research lead joins family office

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  MONDAY, 15 APR 2024   12:05PM

Luke Dixon, the former research and investment strategy lead at AMP Capital, has joined RW Capital as the head of institutional capital and research.

The White family office, led by the head of the Ray White Group, invests in direct lending, real estate private equity, and private equity for institutional investors, family offices, and private wealth managers.

Dixon said the attraction of his new role is the diversity of deal flow, analysing non-core sectors, a smaller team and less red tape.

"I think people from core funds have a lot to offer particularly as these family offices grow and expand into more unlisted funds, and diversity their capital bases to include institutions, "he said.

Sponsored by Macquarie Asset
Fixed income ETFs: The opportunity is now

As family offices invest more in complex investment products like real estate debt, and private equity, they are recruiting a lot of ex-investment bankers too.

At RW Capital, he can count ex-Goldmans, Macquarie, Citi and Mckinsey staff.

Dixon began his investment career in property as an analyst at Macquarie Capital in 2003. He later shifted his focus to federal politics, where he worked as a political advisor in the Howard government before joining the Property Council of Australia after the 2007 election.

He also did a stint with CBRE.

In 2014, Dixon founded Colliers Edge, a real estate data platform.

After working in real estate research at RF Capital - another family office - he joined AMP Capital where he was tasked with advising multi-asset managers on trends and future outlooks for the sector.

Read more: RW CapitalLuke DixonMacquarie CapitalRay White GroupCitiColliers EdgeProperty Council of AustraliaRF Capital
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Income AM bolsters sales function
HESTA names head of investment execution
Macquarie profits tumble; long-serving executive exits
Macquarie consortium bids for technology firm
SimCorp names new country manager for Australia
Citi broadens custody offering
ANZ fined $900k over shares disclosure failure
Perpetual rebuffs Soul Pattinson takeover offer
RW Capital launches Pets Fund
Future Super switches up service providers

Editor's Choice

WTW to launch dedicated private equity fund

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:49PM
Willis Towers Watson (WTW) is planning to launch a new fund that will invest in private equity opportunities including co-investments.

AMP executive pay packet shrinks amid simplification

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
AMP's top brass continues to see their remuneration packages shrink as it becomes a "leaner" business, its recent annual general meeting (AGM) heard.

Class action building against GEMI Capital

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:28PM
The fund targeted Sydney's wealthy eastern suburbs for funding.

Global Alternative Funds names managing director

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:02PM
Oak Hill Advisors executive Signe Brandt has left the T Rowe Price-owned subsidiary to join the rival alternative asset investor.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Fiona Mann

HEAD OF LISTED EQUITIES AND ESG
BRIGHTER SUPER
Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann was shaped by a childhood steeped in military-like discipline and global nomadism. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach