Former AMP Capital research lead joins family office

Luke Dixon, the former research and investment strategy lead at AMP Capital, has joined RW Capital as the head of institutional capital and research.

The White family office, led by the head of the Ray White Group, invests in direct lending, real estate private equity, and private equity for institutional investors, family offices, and private wealth managers.

Dixon said the attraction of his new role is the diversity of deal flow, analysing non-core sectors, a smaller team and less red tape.

"I think people from core funds have a lot to offer particularly as these family offices grow and expand into more unlisted funds, and diversity their capital bases to include institutions, "he said.

As family offices invest more in complex investment products like real estate debt, and private equity, they are recruiting a lot of ex-investment bankers too.

At RW Capital, he can count ex-Goldmans, Macquarie, Citi and Mckinsey staff.

Dixon began his investment career in property as an analyst at Macquarie Capital in 2003. He later shifted his focus to federal politics, where he worked as a political advisor in the Howard government before joining the Property Council of Australia after the 2007 election.

He also did a stint with CBRE.

In 2014, Dixon founded Colliers Edge, a real estate data platform.

After working in real estate research at RF Capital - another family office - he joined AMP Capital where he was tasked with advising multi-asset managers on trends and future outlooks for the sector.