Former adviser sentenced over theft

Former Sydney financial adviser Keith Flowers has been sentenced to three years and two months imprisonment, to be served by way of intensive correction order, and fined $9500.

The matter, prosecuted by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions after a referral from ASIC, found that Flowers - formerly known as Nigel Flowers - acted dishonestly as a company director and stole investor funds.

ASIC's investigation was assisted by a report from the liquidators of Flowers Financial Management.

According to the report, between 1991 and 2012, Flowers was the founder and director of Flowers Financial Group and Flowers Financial Management (both in liquidation) which specialised in providing financial advice to the medical and dental professions.

During 2011, Flowers attempted to raise capital to fund a proposed initial public offering by Avior Australia Ltd, which would have resulted in Flowers Financial Management merging with other financial services companies.

The scheme raised close to $1.5 million from investors who had been long-term clients, and the funds were collected in a trust account established by Flowers.

In October 2011, investors were advised that the IPO was to be deferred and any remaining seed capital would be returned to investors.

ASIC said that between June 2011 and May 2012, Flowers transferred $209,500 from the trust account with the intention of gaining an advantage for himself and Flowers Financial Management.

ASIC permanently disqualified Flowers in June 2014 from providing financial services and banned him from engaging in credit activities. His sentencing follows his guilty plea, entered in December 2020.