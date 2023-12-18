Newspaper icon
Former adviser misled ASIC during investigation: Court

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 18 DEC 2023   3:07PM

A former Shaw and Partners financial adviser was charged with two counts of providing false or misleading information to ASIC during the regulator's investigation into his misconduct.

Kristofer Ridgway allegedly provided false information during ASIC's investigation into his role in recommending unlisted McFaddens Securities shares to clients between 2015 and 2021.

The shares included pre-IPO companies like Steppes Alternative Asset Management, Trinus Impact Capital, and ASAF Critical Metals and its local, now defunct subsidiary Aus Streaming.

Ridgway facilitated the trade of unlisted shares between his clients at significantly different prices.

He then used the price margin for his own purposes, including paying off personal debts.

Ridgway was permanently banned from working in financial services earlier this year after ASIC found that he "is not a fit and proper person" to do so; is not adequately trained or competent to provide financial services; and is likely to contravene financial services law.

ASIC believes that about 40 clients were affected and some $3.5 million invested was not approved by Shaw and Partners.

He was banned from leaving the country in June.

On December 14, Ridgway appeared at the Southport Magistrates Court in Queensland.

He was charged on two counts of providing false or misleading information during a compulsory examination, hence breaching section 64(1) of the Australian Securities and Investments Commission Act 2001 (Cth).

ASIC referred the matter to the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions. If found guilty, he could face up to five years' imprisonment.

Ridgway was released on bail while the matter is adjourned for mention on 5 February 2024.

