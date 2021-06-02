NEWS
Regulatory

Forex CT cops $20 million fine

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 JUN 2021   12:16PM

The Federal Court has handed down a $20 million penalty to Forex Capital Trading for engaging in a system of unconscionable conduct, including the use of high-pressure sales tactics, conflicted remuneration and failing to act in the best interests of clients.

Forex CT chief executive, responsible manager and sole director Shlomo Yoshai has also been ordered to pay a $400,000 fine.

His Honour Justice Middleton found that Forex CT had "systemic compliance deficiencies" and a culture of non-compliance and said that "the vast losses incurred by clients support the imposition of a significant pecuniary penalty".

Yoshai has also been banned from managing corporations for eight years, along with his 10-year ban from engaging in financial services.

The court found Forex CT failed to do all things necessary to ensure the financial services were provided efficiently, honestly and fairly and acting in the best interests of clients when providing personal advice.

ASIC said Yoshai created a trading floor culture akin to The Wolf of Wall Street where a bell was rung when clients would deposit a sum of money in their trading account and account managers would play "wheel of fortune" and dice games if client deposit targets were met.

"The significant penalty handed down by the court reflects the seriousness of this conduct. If corporations disregard the law and their client obligations, ASIC will take action and the consequences can be severe," ASIC commissioner Cathie Armour said.

ASIC first initiated civil proceedings in the Federal Court against Forex CT and Yoshai in July 2020 and later banned Jarrod Popuard for six years and Benjamin Esler for four-and-a-half years for contributing to the high-pressure sales culture and non-compliance with financial services laws.

ASIC found Popuard made misleading representations to clients of Forex CT while Esler put pressure on Forex CT clients to deposit funds into their trading account and delay or cancel withdrawals to maximise his own remuneration.

Both Popuard and Esler instructed their teams to delay or prevent clients' withdrawal requests and used incentives to encourage clients to deposit funds.

In addition, Huy Minh (Andy) Hoang has been banned for five years and Andrew Tran for three years after both were found to be offering valueless incentives and delaying client withdrawal requests.

Both Hoang and Tran made misleading representations that clients would make profits trading with Forex CT when a CFD is a speculative high-risk investment and told clients they would not benefit from clients depositing funds.

