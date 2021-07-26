NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

FIRB updates guidance

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 26 JUL 2021   12:13PM

Treasury and the Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) have released new guidance that will impact all foreign private capital investments in Australia.

The guidance is mainly in respect to exemption certificates. It confirms that the exemption certificate pathway for passive foreign investors will be tailored to the requirements of each investor.

Regard will be given to the overall composition of investment funds, FIRB said, as well as its operation as a single economic entity.

Australian Investment Council chief executive Yasser El-Ansary said the guidance provides further clarity.

Sponsored by BlackRock
What's next for markets? Watch now & earn CPD

"This change provides further direction about the circumstances in which exemption certificates may be available and the range of considerations that will be taken into account in determining the scope of certificates," El-Ansary said.

"Fundamentally, we believe the new guidance delivers greater certainty and clarity for our industry, which will increase the relevance of exemption certificates to certain forms of private capital investments, while at the same time reducing some administrative and compliance obligations."

Guidance was also reinstated regarding the requirements for foreign government investor tracing, and some new issues to be considered when using convertible note facilities in respect of certain transactions.

Treasury is set to commence a review of the foreign investment policy framework in the coming weeks, with the review to be completed by December 10.

"Investors should seek advice from key legal advisers about the impact of the new FIRB guidance in respect of your private capital investment activities in the Australian market," El-Ansary said.

Read more: FIRBTreasuryForeign Investment Review BoardYasser El-Ansary
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Chief economist update: Local and foreign love affair with Australian property
Insurers dodging Royal Commission reform
Virtual company meetings to stay
Government to strengthen FMI
Concern for consumers ahead of YFYS
QIC adds to liquid markets team
Super funds hunt for co-investment deals
Aussies regret ERS withdrawals: AIST poll
YFYS incentive to reduce fees: Hume
Personal, business tax cuts revealed

Editor's Choice

Vale Murray Wyatt

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:42PM
The long serving chair of wealth management firm Morrows is being remembered for his larger-than-life personality and generous spirit following his sudden passing last week.

Spaceship hits $1bn in total assets

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:38PM
The superannuation and investing startup has crossed $1 billion in total assets, after more than doubling the number in the last year.

Advice association shutters

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:50AM
A financial advice industry association, which had been vocal in boycotting the FASEA exam and fighting to retain life commissions, has shuttered.

New role for Mutual Trust investment chief

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:36PM
Former Mutual Trust and AIA Australia chief investment officer Graeme Bibby has joined a wealth management firm.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Allison Dummett

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CLEARVIEW FINANCIAL ADVICE PTY LTD
Chief executive of ClearView Financial Advice and Matrix Planning Solutions Allison Dummett has mastered the art of saying 'yes'. Moving across the world for adventure, she tells Elizabeth McArthur how she never shied away from opportunity.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.