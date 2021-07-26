FIRB updates guidance

Treasury and the Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) have released new guidance that will impact all foreign private capital investments in Australia.

The guidance is mainly in respect to exemption certificates. It confirms that the exemption certificate pathway for passive foreign investors will be tailored to the requirements of each investor.

Regard will be given to the overall composition of investment funds, FIRB said, as well as its operation as a single economic entity.

Australian Investment Council chief executive Yasser El-Ansary said the guidance provides further clarity.

"This change provides further direction about the circumstances in which exemption certificates may be available and the range of considerations that will be taken into account in determining the scope of certificates," El-Ansary said.

"Fundamentally, we believe the new guidance delivers greater certainty and clarity for our industry, which will increase the relevance of exemption certificates to certain forms of private capital investments, while at the same time reducing some administrative and compliance obligations."

Guidance was also reinstated regarding the requirements for foreign government investor tracing, and some new issues to be considered when using convertible note facilities in respect of certain transactions.

Treasury is set to commence a review of the foreign investment policy framework in the coming weeks, with the review to be completed by December 10.

"Investors should seek advice from key legal advisers about the impact of the new FIRB guidance in respect of your private capital investment activities in the Australian market," El-Ansary said.