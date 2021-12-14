FIRB reappoints Irvine as chair

The Morrison government has reappointed David Irvine as the chair of the Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) for a further two-year period.

The former ambassador to China and high commissioner to Papua New Guinea was first appointed to the FIRB as a member in 2015 and subsequently appointed chair in 2017.

Irvine has significant national security expertise as a former Director-General of both the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation and the Australian Secret Intelligence Service.

He is the only Australian to have headed both the domestic and foreign spying agencies, which he did for 12 years.

Announcing the decision, treasurer Josh Frydenberg said Irvine had done an "outstanding job as chair over the last two years in dealing with the significant disruptions caused by COVID-19, as well as in effectively administering the government's substantial foreign investment reforms".

"The reappointment of Mr ­Irvine will provide important continuity as the FIRB continues to deal with strong foreign investment interest in a complex global environment."