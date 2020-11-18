NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Technology
Fintechs to merge
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 18 NOV 2020   12:43PM

InPayTech has entered into a merger agreement to acquire 100% of Comply Path as a wholly owned subsidiary.

The payment technology company will complete the transaction as a 100% scrip for scrip offer and upon shareholder approval Comply Path shareholders will own 50% of the shares of InPayTech, valuing the company at $19.5 million.

InPayTech will issue around 573 million of its shares to the existing shareholders of Comply Path.

Comply Path's mission is to help businesses unlock value through compliance with its Bond platform responsible for the secure interaction of tax and super data for over 15% of Australia's working population.

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

It powers digital platforms for a government super fund, a profit-for-member super fund and a retail super fund helping their clients comply at a lower cost whilst enabling them to explore new value for their members.

The merger will increase InPayTech's revenue by an estimated 105% and will transition its ClickSuper service to use the Bond platform, which will lower IT costs.

Furthermore, the merger brings the operating model of ClickSuper, which includes holding and maintaining an ASFL and a SaaS client support services, allowing InPayTech to sell the Bond platform as a SaaS model.

Upon completion, it is the proposed Don Sharp will remain as chair and Paul Collins, Trent Lund and Randolf Clinton will be appointed as directors.

The InPayTech board unanimously recommends shareholders vote in favour of the transaction in the annual general meeting on 21 January 2021.

Read more: InPayTechComply PathClickSuperDon Sharp
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
More good news for Xplore
Westpac scraps SG direct debits
InPayTech's ClickSuper grows
Platform hints at aggressive expansion
ASIC to crack down on platform fees
Aussie fintech names new chief
Xplore continues hunt for chief executive
Managed accounts provider hires executive
Platform rebrands for next phase
MGP chief executive departs
Editor's Choice
Fintechs to merge
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:43PM
InPayTech has entered into a merger agreement to acquire 100% of Comply Path as a wholly owned subsidiary.
ASIC charges BitConnect Australia lead
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:49AM
The former BitConnect Australian national promoter has been charged by ASIC for operating an unregistered investment scheme and making false statements.
FactSet nabs MSCI executive
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:56AM
FactSet has appointed a new regional sales director for Australia and New Zealand hiring a long-time executive from MSCI.
Morningstar adds ESG to analysis
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:03PM
The research house has commenced integration of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into its analysis of funds, asset managers and individual stocks, calling out subpar approaches to ESG.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Sinead Rafferty
Investment Specialist
Fidante Partners
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Peter Townsend
Principal
Townsend Business and Corporate Lawyers
Rob Tyson
Managing Director
Mining International
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
18
The Sustainability of Capital Markets 
NOV
18
2020 FEAL Members' Dinner 
NOV
20
CEO Forum 
NOV
25-27
FPA Professionals Congress 
NOV
26
Best of the Best 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should AMP sell its entire business to one buyer, or should individual business units be sold off in separate transactions?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nicole Connolly
FOUNDER AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
INVEST UNLISTED PTY LTD
Invest Unlisted founder and chief executive Nicole Connolly loves to run, and when she's not training for a marathon she is running her own business, the Invest Unlisted Core Infrastructure Fund (formerly IPIF). Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something yUCk1DFx