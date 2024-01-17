Finnfund names chief investment officer

Hanna Loikkanen will become chief investment officer of Finland's state-owned development financier and impact investor.

Loikkanen, a seasoned financial services executive with over 30 years of experience, has been on the fund's board since May 2020.

She currently also serves as a non-executive director at Nasdaq Stockholm listed investment companies Eastnine AB and VEF, and as chair of T&B Capital. Loikkan is also a senior independent director at Bank of Georgia.

Loikkanen has previously worked in management positions at Nordea Finance Group and East Capital.

Interestingly, Loikkanen also has connections to Australia, having pursued her master's degree in international economics from the University of New South Wales (UNSW).

Finnfund chief executive Jaakko Kangasniemi said he is excited to have Loikkanen's unique combination of expertise and experience in the team.

"Hanna has extensive experience in successfully financing private companies in emerging and transition markets," Kangasniemi said.

"In addition to her operational experience, she has served on several company boards and is familiar with the issues relevant to impact investors and development financiers in our markets and regulatory environments."

Meanwhile, Loikkanen said she is excited to join Finnfund in this new capacity.

"This role combines my interest in emerging markets and my passion for sustainability and impact investments," she said.

"Finnfund is a highly respected development financier in emerging markets with a wealth of relevant sector expertise, e.g., in digital infrastructure and forestry, enabling us to make impactful, commercially sustainable investments.

"I look forward to working with all the Finnfund stakeholders."

Established in 1980, Finnfund is owned by the Finnish State (96.04%), Finnvera (3.89%), and the Confederation of Industries (0.07%).

According to the fund, it makes between 20-30 new investments each year, worth about €250 million.

It aims to provide businesses operating in Africa, Asia and Latin America with risk capital, long-term investment loans, and mezzanine financing.

At the end of 2022, Finnfund's investments, commitments, and investment decisions totalled about €1.22 billion. Half of these deals were made in Africa.