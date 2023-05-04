Finfluencer receives jail sentence

A finfluencer who used social media to manipulate the share price of 20 different listed stocks was handed jail time and a $40,000 fine.

Gabriel Govinda, known online as Fibonarchery, received two and a half years imprisonment for market manipulation but was immediately released on a five-year good behaviour bond.

The HotCopper trader also copped a $42,840 fine after pleading guilty yesterday in Melbourne County Court to 23 charges of manipulation of ASX-listed shares and 19 charges of illegal dissemination of information relating to the offence.

Govinda's "pump and dump" felony has triggered the very first sentencing of a social media personality in Australia under s1041D of the Corporations Act, following findings he used 13 different share trading accounts, held in the names of friends and relatives, to manipulate the share price of 20 different listed stocks between September 2014 and July 2015, ASIC said.

The regulator further alleged Govinda traded between the various accounts and used "dummy bids" to falsely increase perceived demand, and ultimate price, for listed stocks.

The court heard Govinda also illegally disseminated information about his "wash trades" and "dummy bids" on popular stock chat forum HotCopper, which it found was in breach of the Corporations Act.

"Govinda used a social media forum as an integral part of his market manipulation. He promoted certain shares that he had an undisclosed interest in, and which he had manipulated, with a view to selling out at a higher price," said ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said

During ASIC's search of the finfluencer's premises in 2015, a notepad was found which detailed his use of HotCopper to promote market manipulation.

According to ASIC agreed facts the note read: "Buy big parcels of small cap cash backed resource shares at reasonable price, alert H.C Daytraders to the action sell to them at higher price at end of day. Sell to self to create illusion of volume' and sell stock down to yourself then buy stock up to yourself. Buy cheap, make it expensive again, sell to others."

His scheme to manipulate smaller, less expensive companies listed on the ASX allowed Govinda influence, and therefore benefit from price inflations, ASIC concluded.