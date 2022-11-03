Newspaper icon
Regulatory

Financial adviser registration delayed

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 3 NOV 2022   12:50PM

The government has said it will delay the financial adviser registration requirement until 1 July 2023.

The Financial Sector Reform (Hayne Royal Commission response - Better Advice) Act 2021 introduced a central registration requirement for financial advisers, in line with recommendation 2.10 of the Financial Services Royal Commission.

Treasury said this change was made to give full effect to the new disciplinary system for financial advisers, allowing the cancellation of registration for serious misconduct.

The Act had required that all financial advisers who provide personal advice to retail clients be registered by 1 January 2023.

Registration was proposed to occur in two stages - stage one being a one-off registration process administered by ASIC using the Financial Advisers Register (FAR), with the second stage to commence once the FAR transitions to the ATO as part of the Australian Business Registry Service.

"ASIC has been engaging closely with industry about how best to implement stage one, with a view to ensuring the obligation on licensees to register financial advisers operates as efficiently as possible," Treasury said.

"Through this engagement, ASIC has identified ways to improve the operation of the stage one registration process with benefits for licensees.

"Delaying the requirement for financial advisers to be registered until 1 July 2023 will allow these improvements to be implemented. The registration obligation in stage one will remain with licensees."

Capital Advisory director Michael Miller believes this is probably a minor, technical delay.

"The Royal Commission recommendation was that there be a central registration, and a requirement to be on that register to be a financial planner one of the sanctions available to the single disciplinary body would be to remove a person from the register but effectively while that's not implemented, ASIC can still make a banning order," Miller said.

