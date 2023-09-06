Financial advice firms profits jumps: Research

New data suggests that 38% of financial advisers are reporting higher practice profitability.

According to Investment Trends' 2023 Adviser Business Model Report, the number of advisers has decreased, but on average those who are left, are servicing larger client books.

According to the ASIC FAR, the number of financial advisers in Australia dropped from 16,700 in 2022 to around 15,700 in May 2023. At the same time, the average number of active clients per adviser has risen to 120, up from 113.

Over the period, business profitability increased significantly among self-licensed advisers, who mostly reported a boost in profit margins. Of this cohort, 41% saw growth in practice revenue in 2023, compared to 39% in 2022.

Investment Trends head of research Irene Guiamatsia said it's encouraging to see the positive business outcomes advisers are experiencing and explained on average, new client acquisition is no longer loss leading "and those advisers who see growing profit margins have the largest client books, 143 clients versus 120 industry average."

Financial advisers who reported higher levels of profit mostly attributed the success to efficient systems, admin support, increased fees, and cost discipline as factors.

"While the cost to produce advice has risen by 9% during the period ($3580, up from $3280 in 2022), advisers on average have increased their fees by 25% for upfront fees ($4000) and 18% for ongoing relationship fees ($4700)," Guiamatsia said.

Meanwhile, when assessing the potential impact of the Quality of Advice Review (QAR) on financial advisers and their businesses, overwhelming the concern was around super funds providing advice.

Of those surveyed, a whopping 53% saw the change as a negative, while only 15% felt it was a positive. A further 20% claimed it would have no impact, while 12% remained unsure.

Additionally, 83% said the recommendation around streamlined fee consent was positive, while 6% said it has no impact, and 9% weren't sure.

Regarding Statements of Advice only being provided on request, 57% found it a positive, 18% said it would have no impact, 10% saw it as a negative, and 15% weren't sure.

On the hotly debated shift from best interest duty to good advice duty, 47% felt it was a positive, while 32% concluded it would have no impact, 6% said it was a negative, and 14% weren't sure.

On the topic of promoting the use of digital advice solutions, 40% said it was a positive, 17% felt it was a negative, 15% opted for no impact, and 28% weren't sure.

Guiamatsia said advisers agree QAR will assist with accessibility and affordability outcomes however remained skeptical on quality.

"The majority of advisers appear to need further convincing on the ability of super funds to provide advice," she said.

"It's natural to see some hesitancy around what some may construe as a return to old ways.

"The sector faces the important challenge to chart a cohesive path to a future state where different advice delivery mechanisms that can cater to different client groups and different life stages co-exist harmoniously - ultimately supporting a growing cohort of Australians with preparing for retirement."