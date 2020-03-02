Fidelity sweeps Morningstar Australia Awards

Fidelity International scored two wins at the 2020 Morningstar Australia Awards, while passive investing giant Vanguard beat active managers in the multi-asset category.

The awards were spread across eight categories, with the winners announced last Friday.

Fidelity International, led in Australia by Alva Devoy, was named the overall fund manager of the year, beating Pinnacle boutique Hyperion Asset Management and Legg Mason boutique Western Asset Management.

"[The award is] due to its impressive lineup of strategies that consistently outperform peers and indices across multiple asset classes," Morningstar said.

"Harnessing the scale of a manager this size can be challenging, but Fidelity has proven to be a reliable choice for Australian investors in 2019."

Fidelity also won in the Aussie small caps category, third year in a row, for its Fidelity Future Leaders Fund managed by James Abela. The other finalists in the category were First Sentier Investors (formerly CFSGAM) and Hyperion Asset Management.

GAM's systematic alternative risk premia team took home the fund manager of the year in undiscovered manager category, in welcome news for the manager as its parent company reports a 92% dip in profits and cleans out senior management.

"This strategy, which is well supported in the institutional space, is worthy of attention from retail investors. A highly regarded quantitative research team and differentiated portfolio construction make this a strong contender for those seeking alternatives strategies," Morningstar said.

Passive managers get recognition

One interesting category was fund manager of year: multisector, whose finalists included a superannuation fund (AustralianSuper), a multi-manager (Advance Asset Management), and an indexed manager (Vanguard).

Vanguard took home the award, with Morningstar touting its gold analyst rating, simple diversified portfolio and low fees. Its lineup includes four ETFs (VDHG, VDGR, VDBA, VDCO, all under 30bps per annum in fee) with asset allocation set to four risk profiles.

Another category, where a passive manager was a finalist (but not a winner) was global equities.

Franklin Global Growth beat VanEck Vector's QUAL and Zurich Global Growth (American Century Investments) for fund manager of the year in global equities.

No win for Magellan this year

Magellan was a finalist in the listed property and infrastructure category, alongside Cromwell Property Group and Pendal Group.

Pendal Group took home the award.

In the fixed interest category, Legg Mason's Western Asset beat PIMCO and Colonial First State FirstChoice.

Hyperion, which lost out to Fidelity in two categories, did have a win.

It beat GreenCape Capital (distributed by Challenger's Fidante Partners business) and Platypus Asset Management, to take home the fund manager of the year: domestic large caps.