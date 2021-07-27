NEWS
Investment

Fidelity adds new climate, gender policies

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 27 JUL 2021   12:49PM

The US$787 billion manager is asking companies that it invests in to reach 15% to 30% in board gender diversity and to commit to addressing the climate change crisis.

Under the new policies, it wants most developed market investees to have at least 30% of board gender diversity and 15% for all other markets.

On climate change, it expects companies to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions,

make specific and appropriate disclosures around emissions, targets, risk management and oversight.

"Our message to investee companies is clear; the climate crisis must not and cannot be ignored/ It impacts the very nature of major industries in which we invest, and as such must be high on the agenda of all companies..." Fidelity International global head of stewardship and sustainable investing Jenn-Hui Tan said.

"We expect investee companies to do the same and have policies in place to reduce carbon and other greenhouse gas emissions. This includes setting and reporting on ambitious targets aligned to the UN's Paris Agreement on climate change including an approach to net zero."

Fidelity said it will vote against the management of companies that don't meet minimum requirements under its climate change policy from 2022.

"At Fidelity, we believe that exercising our ownership rights by voting at company meetings is a fundamental responsibility for shareholders. Through the use of engagement and voting, we aim to improve the governance and sustainability behaviours of our investee companies," Tan said.

On gender diversity, it is planning to "actively engage and consider voting" against developed countries investees that fail its 30% target.

"An increasing body of research has shown that organisations that promote diversity are more productive and better performing. We know from our own company that a diverse and inclusive workplace brings benefits for our customers, our business and our people," Fidelity International chief investment officer Asia Pacific Paras Anand said.

"At Fidelity, we are committed to actively engaging with our investee companies in the UK and globally; driving them towards more ambitious gender diversity goals, and ensuing we are holding them to account where our expectations are not met."

Read more: Fidelity InternationalJenn-Hui Tan
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
