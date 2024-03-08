Female fund managers boast 1.2% alpha

Female fund managers generate 1.2% alpha on average compared to the broader population, a new analysis from Morningstar shows.

The assessment of 62 portfolio management teams led by women were able to achieve 0.89% in alpha annualised over five years net of fees as at December 2023. On an annual basis, this came out to be 1.2% per annum.

"This is higher than the wider group of Australian equity managers with Above Average or High ratings for the People Pillar over the same period and showcases strength through diversity," the research note reads.

The analysts singled out three female fund managers who did exceptionally well in their modelling: Platypus Asset Management portfolio manager Jelena Stevanovic, Yarra Capital Management portfolio manager and director Katie Hudson, and First Sentier Investors head of Australian small and mid-cap companies Dawn Kanelleas.

The trio scored highly on the analysts' People rating, one of three assessment pillars that include Parent and Process.

Since 2016, Stevanovic's management of the Australian equities fund has outperformed both index and category peers, positively adding to the strong historical track record, Morningstar said.

"The fund's performance is commendable through nearly every rolling period, noting second- and top-quartile performance through the rolling five-, 10-, and 15-year periods. Under Stevanovic's qualitative lead, the fund is in good stead."

Kanelleas' Australian Small Companies Fund is currently in the top two quartiles of performance relative to category peers over all rolling periods ranging from one to 15 years.

Also overseeing small-cap strategies, Hudson has a strong focus on quality and durable businesses and has led the fund to top-quartile performance over the last five years, and it remains a top pick in the Australian small-cap universe with consistent results year on year, Morningstar said.

Other female fund managers who scored highly across the pillars include Capital Group portfolio manager Piyada Phanaphat, Realindex Investments senior quantitative portfolio manager Joanna Nash, and Fidelity International analyst and portfolio manager Zara Lyons.