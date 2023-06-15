Federal Reserve holds rates steady

Despite persistently high inflation, the Federal Reserve has chosen to keep the current target range for the federal funds rate at 5-5.25%.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) opted to hold the funds rate steady, citing the need to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy. The Committee said it will consider the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments.

"In assessing the appropriate stance of monetary policy, the Committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook," a FOMC statement said.

"The Committee would be prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Committee's goals. The Committee's assessments will take into account a wide range of information, including readings on labour market conditions, inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and financial and international developments."

Of note, while the Federal Reserve has decided to hold steady on interest rates for the time being, some officials have indicated that further hikes may be on the horizon.

Principal Asset Management chief global strategist Seema Shah said: "Fed chair Jerome Powell emphasised that, while the committee thinks it will be appropriate to raise rates further, considering how far and fast rates have already moved, it would be prudent to slow the pace of hiking."

"The long and variable lags of monetary policy means that the negative impact on growth is only just starting to unfold. Pausing in June allows them to see more economic data, helping them evaluate how much the economy is slowing and gives them a greater chance at achieving a soft landing."