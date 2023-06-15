Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Federal Reserve holds rates steady

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 15 JUN 2023   11:58AM

Despite persistently high inflation, the Federal Reserve has chosen to keep the current target range for the federal funds rate at 5-5.25%.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) opted to hold the funds rate steady, citing the need to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy. The Committee said it will consider the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments.

"In assessing the appropriate stance of monetary policy, the Committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook," a FOMC statement said.

"The Committee would be prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Committee's goals. The Committee's assessments will take into account a wide range of information, including readings on labour market conditions, inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and financial and international developments."

Of note, while the Federal Reserve has decided to hold steady on interest rates for the time being, some officials have indicated that further hikes may be on the horizon.

Principal Asset Management chief global strategist Seema Shah said: "Fed chair Jerome Powell emphasised that, while the committee thinks it will be appropriate to raise rates further, considering how far and fast rates have already moved, it would be prudent to slow the pace of hiking."

"The long and variable lags of monetary policy means that the negative impact on growth is only just starting to unfold. Pausing in June allows them to see more economic data, helping them evaluate how much the economy is slowing and gives them a greater chance at achieving a soft landing."

Read more: Federal ReserveFederal Open Market CommitteeJerome PowellPrincipal Asset ManagementSeema Shah
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

US default risk: Are credit default swaps signalling trouble?
US Federal Reserve hikes interest rates
JPMorgan among banks to bid in First Republic sale
$100bn withdrawal triggers First Republic stock plunge
US CPI inflation rate stays stubbornly high
Global X debuts US corporate bond ETF
UBS throws $4.8bn lifeline to Credit Suisse
Fink warns of "slow rolling crisis"
HSBC bails out Silicon Valley Bank UK
US agencies act to prevent crisis

Editor's Choice

Decade-long Santos well leak prompts investor concern

ROSE MARY PETRASS
Santos has admitted that its retired offshore oil and gas field Legendre has been leaking gas for a decade, throwing into doubt investor abilities to meet net zero plans.

Challenger lowers stake in Elanor

KARREN VERGARA
Challenger's majority stake in Elanor Investors Group continues to drop as another investor has come in to secure a minority stake.

FRAA releases draft APRA, ASIC metrics

KARREN VERGARA
The independent body tasked with reviewing the competency of APRA and ASIC has released a list of draft metrics it will use to measure the regulators against and is asking for industry feedback.

New Quantum reveals Nasdaq listing plans

CHLOE WALKER
Bondi-based digital wealth management platform New Quantum has signed a business combination agreement with Canna-Global Acquisition Corp to become a publicly listed company in the US.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Hugh Humphrey

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
COUNTPLUS LIMITED
Leveraging a deep experience of leading businesses through periods of growth and turbulence, Hugh Humphrey has breathed new life into Count and, yet to mark 12 months in the top job, he's only just getting started. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.