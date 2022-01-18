NEWS
Regulatory

Federal Court imposes $4m penalty on industry fund

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 18 JAN 2022   12:51PM

The Federal Court has imposed combined penalties of $4 million on Statewide Super for providing members with misleading information regarding their insurance and failing to report the issue to ASIC in the time required.

Between 2017 and 2020, Statewide was found to have sent over 14,000 annual statements or other correspondence to at least 7000 members representing that they held insurance within their superannuation where their insurance cover had lapsed.

Statewide was found to have overcharged insurance premiums of at least $2.5 million to some fund members.

Statewide also failed to report these issues within10 days of becoming aware of them, as then required by law.

On 22 December 2021, the Court imposed a $3.5 million penalty for the misleading correspondence and $500,000 for failing to report the breach to ASIC.

In handing down the reasons for his decision yesterday in court, Justice Besanko noted that while Statewide's conduct was not deliberate, the contraventions of the law were serious.

His Honour found that Statewide's conduct stemmed from inadequate management and risk control processes, including a failure to adequately manage systems changes.

His Honour also noted that many Statewide members were affected by the conduct and that remediation is ongoing.

"Statewide provided misleading communication to thousands of its members, telling them they had insurance cover when they did not," ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said.

"It also overcharged more than $2.5 million in insurance premiums to members who no longer held insurance as part of their superannuation accounts. This led to the risk that fund members may have found themselves without insurance when they needed it.

"When it discovered these issues, Statewide failed to report them to ASIC in a timely manner."

Court added that breach reporting is integral to board oversight and risk management by licensees, and financial services companies have strict obligations to report contraventions of the law to ASIC, including time limits in which to do so.

This is the first civil case in which the Court has imposed a civil penalty on a licensee for failing to report breaches to ASIC since new penalty powers were introduced in 2019.

