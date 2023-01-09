Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Federal Court finds against finfluencer

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 9 JAN 2023   11:20AM

The Federal Court determined Tyson Scholz, known as ASX Wolf, was running an unlicensed financial services business for over a year, including providing courses on share trading and recommending stocks on Instagram.

The court handed its decision down in December, with the judge saying the advice provided by Scholz "formed part of the continuous and systemic business operations by which Mr Scholz derived profit".

The conduct occurred between March 2020 and November 2021, during which time Scholz positive Instagram stories about particular companies which indicated he had purchased shares in them or that he thought it was a strong investment opportunity. Documents show he also admitted to using Instagram as a "clever way of pumping" up share prices and said that because he couldn't charge them [subscribers] then he could "get away with it".

Scholz's business involved offering services in exchange for membership or subscription fees. Members or subscribers would pay between $500 and $1500 for share trading training packages which ranged from introductory in nature to advanced. For a fee, individuals could also receive one-off share trading suggestions or tips. Some subscribers also received access to a private chat group through the Discord platform as part of a $1000 package.

"...through his lifestyle posts and 'life story' posts on the Instagram account, Mr Scholz had established a reputation as a successful share trader who had the ability to identify worthwhile companies in which an investment should be made," Justice Downes said.

"It did not matter that the stories did not contain any overt recommendation to acquire the shares: it was enough that Mr Scholz referred to a company or its share in the stories, which was usually done in a way which indicated that he liked that company."

Proceedings against Scholz were first filed in December 2021, with the Federal Court making interim orders that he be restrained from continuing the business. ASIC is now seeking orders that he be prohibited from carrying on the business in return for payment or other benefits and from carrying on, directly or indirectly, a financial services business. The regulator also wants Scholz prevented from receiving, soliciting, transferring or disposing of any customer funds related to recommending share purchases.

"ASIC has warned those who discuss financial products and services on social media that they could be the subject of enforcement action if they are carrying on a business of providing financial services without a licence," ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said.

"Financial services laws exist to protect investors if something goes wrong. The individuals who paid Mr Scholz for his tips, to attend seminars or access private online forums, as well as those individuals who purchased shares based on his recommendations or statements of opinion, did not have the benefit of these protections."

According to his Instagram page, Scholz currently has more than 20,000 followers.

Read more: InstagramFederal CourtASICTyson ScholzDiscordfinfluencerSarah Court
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Life insurer claims under regulator watch
ASIC takes civil action against Firstmac
Adviser imprisoned for super fraud
ASIC proceedings name Pendal board member
Regulator issues interim stop orders
Former fund manager employee permanently banned
AAT overturns ban on former Spaceship chair
Former adviser sees ban reduced
Regulators urge ASX to maintain CHESS
Target market determinations have improved: ASIC

Editor's Choice

Magellan reports $2.6bn net outflows

ANDREW MCKEAN
Magellan has reported net outflows of $2.6 billion in December, including retail outflows of $0.6 billion and institutional outflows of $2 billion.

Federal Court finds against finfluencer

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Federal Court determined Tyson Scholz, known as ASX Wolf, was running an unlicensed financial services business for over a year, including providing courses on share trading and recommending stocks on Instagram.

Former adviser sees ban reduced

CHLOE WALKER
The Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) reduced the period and scope of the ban imposed on former financial adviser Ashok Sherwal.

Cbus stalwarts retire, union leader returns

ANDREW MCKEAN
Cbus Super board directors Anne Donnellan and Frank O'Grady are set to step down, while a retiring union national secretary will return to the fund.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.