Federal Court appoints receivers to investigate Brite Advisors

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 18 DEC 2023   4:36PM

The Federal Court has appointed Linda Smith and Robert Kirman of McGrathNicol as corporate receivers to probe Brite Advisors, following serious concerns about the management of client pension funds.

Smith and Kirman will investigate Brite Advisors and its management of around $1 billion in client pension funds, with a mandate to report their findings to the court and ASIC within 42 days.

The appointment of Smith and Kirman follows initial action taken by ASIC in October 2023 to obtain interim asset preservation orders against Brite.

The receivers were subsequently designated as investigative accountants by the court and submitted a report to it on December 8.

The court's decision to appoint them as receivers was based on serious and wide-ranging concerns identified by ASIC and the accountants' initial findings, particularly an unexplained US$69 million discrepancy in client funds, necessitating a more thorough investigation.

The court re-made asset preservation orders to restrict Brite's operations, however authorised the receivers to manage the company's ongoing activities.

ASIC said it took these steps to protect client assets, and the management of those assets, on an ongoing basis, while the investigations continue.

