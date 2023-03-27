Newspaper icon
Financial Planning
February exam records 67% pass rate

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 27 MAR 2023   11:59AM

More than two thirds of the financial advisers that sat the mandatory exam passed the latest round.

Releasing the latest results, ASIC announced that of the 192 candidates who sat the February exam, 128 passed. Sixty percent of them sat it for the first time.

In aggregate, the Australian Council for Educational Research (ACER), which administers the exam, counted 20,425 individuals sat the exam. Some 93% or 18,890 candidates that sat the exam have passed.

About 15,850 of the total pool are current financial advisers on ASIC's Financial Adviser Register (FAR), representing 99% of the register.

There were over 890 candidates completing their professional year of work and training.

The November cycle recorded a 57% pass rate based on 282 candidates.

Those who have passed demonstrate they have the skills to apply their knowledge of advice construction, ethics and legal requirements to the practical scenarios tested in the exam, ASIC said.

For those who failed, they will receive general feedback from ACER to highlight the curriculum areas where they have underperformed.

Bluepoint Consulting chief executive and co-founder Todd Karamian was permanently banned by ASIC recently for faking his exam results.

In December 2021, Karamian changed the result on his Financial Adviser Certificate from a 'fail' to a 'pass' and provided the altered document to ASIC. In the nine months that followed, Karamian provided personal advice to 11 retail clients when he was not authorised to do so.

The next exam sitting will be held on 11 May 2023. Enrolments for the May sitting will open on April 3 and close on April 21.

Infographic: Interested in investing in private equity?

