Experience pathway consultation opens

The federal government today opened consultation to clarify the educational requirements for experienced financial advisers and new entrants.

Treasury Laws Amendment (Measures for Consultation) Bill 2023: Financial Adviser Standards states that an adviser with 10 years of cumulative experience providing advice between 1 January 2007 and 31 December 2021 would meet one part of the educational requirements.

Advisers must also show they have not recorded any disciplinary action on the Financial Advisers Register before 31 December 2021 and pass the adviser exam.

Currently, advisers must complete an approved qualification of no more than eight prescribed units by 1 January 2026 to meet the qualification standard. They must also pass the exam and comply with continuing professional development requirements.

Under the draft bill, new entrants can apply to the Minister to have their degree recognised and for education providers to confirm that a person has completed the requirements of an approved degree.

Currently, new entrants to the profession must complete an approved qualification as determined by the government.

"These amendments would address cases where would-be advisers currently fail to meet the education standards for technical reasons," Treasury said.

For advisers that are registered tax agents, under the new law, they will no longer be required to meet the additional education requirements to be a qualified tax relevant provider.

The Professional Standards of Financial Advisers Act 2017 introduced new education and training requirements to improve consumer outcomes and increase public confidence in the financial advice industry. However, several implementation issues have emerged.

A horde of financial advisers with extensive industry experience and a clean disciplinary record have left the industry, and potential new entrants are unable to meet the qualifications standard for technical reasons, despite meeting the substance of that requirement, Treasury said. Furthermore, the Better Advice Act 2021 introduced unnecessary duplication of qualification requirements to provide tax (financial) advice services for advisers who are also qualified tax agents.

Stakeholders can respond to the consultation until May 3.