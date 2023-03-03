Expect more greenwashing action: ASIC

The court case against Mercer Superannuation for allegations of greenwashing is "just one of the investigations on foot", ASIC chair Joe Longo said.

"We will do what we need to do to make sure entities are not misleading the market" on greenwashing, Longo said at the Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD) Australian Governance Summit.

On Tuesday, ASIC announced court proceedings against Mercer Superannuation (Australia), the trustee of the Mercer Super Trust, for allegedly making misleading statements about the sustainable nature and characteristics of some of its superannuation investment options.

"We are alleging that sustainable investment options offered by Mercer Superannuation exposed investors to industries the fund said were excluded from the offering, such as coal, alcohol production and gambling," Longo said in his speech.

ASIC alleges Mercer made false and misleading statements and engaged in conduct that could mislead the public, but Longo noted that greenwashing is "not just about environmental claims."

"It also includes statements about the extent to which products are sustainable or ethical," he said. "For example, last year we issued three infringement notices against investment management firm Vanguard Investments for misleading statements about the extent to which their funds applied investment exclusions for tobacco-related investments."

In total, ASIC has issued over $140,000 in infringement notices in response to concerns about alleged greenwashing against four entities.

"Reliable disclosure practices are vital to a well-functioning market," Longo said. "The treasurer has spoken about attracting green capital to Australia as the world decarbonises. This can only happen if Australia's market is reliable and transparent about sustainability claims."

The court case against Mercer and Longo's statement confirm the necessity for trustees and financial service providers to ascertain that their claims are substantiated, said QMV Legal managing partner Jonathan Steffanoni.

"It emphasises the importance of trustees to ensure that any public disclosures that they're making are checked for consistency with what's actually happening in the back end," Steffanoni said. "Disclosure reviews can't happen in isolation.

Review of ESG-related disclosures should involve marketing, compliance and legal, investment and operations because all parts of the financial process have answers, he said.

"This is a civil penalty proceeding," Steffanoni said.

"With cases alleging misleading and deceptive conduct, ASIC will have to prove that the conduct, viewed as a whole, has a sufficient tendency to lead a person into error, and an "ordinary or reasonable" person would be likely to be led into error by the representation. ASIC won't have to prove a person was actually misled by the representation.

"If ASIC are successful, the penalties imposed are significantly heavier than what you would see in infringement notices."

Elsewhere in the speech, Longo referenced a survey of more than 1000 Australian consumers about understanding and expectations around cyber security and identifying companies' ESG credentials, noting that only 23% of the 1000 consumers surveyed said they found this information easy to find.

"The findings also suggested that consumers really do take ESG credentials into account when making investment choices," he said.

"Seventy three percent of those who invested in shares in the last 12 months said they have declined to invest in something because of the company's poor environmental record."

On the subject of climate-related disclosure standards, Longo noted that ASIC is working with Treasury and peers on the Council of Financial Regulators as well as contributing to the ISSB standards through their role in IOSCO.

"ASIC has for many years advocated for voluntary disclosure in this area, and we now support the shift to mandatory disclosure," he said.

"We will continue to work alongside our peer regulators, both internationally and domestically, as these disclosure standards develop."

In reaction to the speech, Betashares responsible investments director Greg Liddell said that ASIC and other government agencies should ensure disclosures are fit-for-purpose and provide both investors and consumers with the information they require to make informed decisions.

"There is academic evidence that shows much of the reporting under the Task-force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations contains little information relevant to stakeholders and allows companies to get away with cheap talk and cherry picked data," Liddell said.

"Any move to codify this approach into regulation would be a retrograde step and would effectively provide a green light for meaningless disclosures that make it very hard for investors and the general public to distinguish whether companies are genuinely addressing climate risks."

Liddell called for mandatory climate disclosures should require companies to disclose "real and objective metrics."

"To avoid repeated instances of greenwashing, any climate commitments or environmental claims made must be verifiable by evidencing concrete actions and hard data," he said.