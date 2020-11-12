NEWS
Investment
Evans Dixon thwarts Tony Pitt...for now
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 12 NOV 2020   12:46PM

At Evans Dixon's annual general meeting yesterday, shareholders delivered a first strike against the remuneration report but were happy to pass the options and rights plan to the dismay of 360 Capital.

360 Capital's October 27 offer to acquire Evans Dixon for about 61 cents per share came with many conditions. One of them was Evans Dixon not go ahead with its options/rights plan, to be put to shareholders for approval at the November 11 meeting.

The resolution passed, with about 53.88% of the votes cast on the poll voting in favor of it. (So did the remuneration report, however since 34.7% shareholders were against it, the board faced a first strike.)

One day ahead of the AGM, 360 Capital managing director Tony Pitt also withdrew his nomination as a non-executive director for the Evans Dixon board.

Pitt's addition the board was first endorsed by the Evans board and then de-endorsed when he made an offer to acquire the board.

Despite 360's lack of a board seat and passing of the rights options plan, it still holds about 19.55% stake in Evans and Dixon.

"We have not yet received 360 Capitals bidder's statement. As such, shareholders have been advised to take no action in relation to the offer from 360 Capita at this stage," ED1 chair David Evans said in his address yesterday.

