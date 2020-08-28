NEWS
Investment
Evans Dixon reports $30.5m loss
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 28 AUG 2020   12:36PM

The firm posted a statutory loss of $30.5 million for a year that included job cuts, leadership changes and troubles with its American real estate fund.

Evans Dixon's net revenue for FY20 was down 10% to $191.8 million, which it attributed to softer performance in E&P and funds management as well as the impact of changes after operational review.

The $30.5 million statutory loss included impairment of $38.7 million across goodwill, other intangibles and jointly-controlled entities from past mergers and acquisitions activity. Underlying NPATA was $13.3 million, 40% lower on previous corresponding period.

"The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in significant disruption to global financial markets and heighted uncertainty for the global economic outlook," Evans Dixon chief executive Peter Anderson said.

The company said it is strategically recruiting in EP to broaden and deepen its M&A and equity/capital debt markets capability. In its funds management business, it will stop seeding new real assets funds from retail clients, reduce the URF portfolio and wind down Dixon Projects.

"Our medium-term growth in our funds business will come from the investment we are making in external distribution capability for our strongly performing core direct equities strategies," it said.

The board decided not to declare a dividend to maintain liquidity.

"Over the long-term the board remains committed to an annual target dividend payout policy of 75-85% of NPATA," Evans Dixon.

