ETP investors struggle to pick winners

Rainmaker Information research shows that investors in exchange-traded products (ETPs) have struggled to consistently beat market returns.

The research analysed both money-weighted (MW) and time-weighted (TW) returns to determine investor performance. The MW rate of return, also known as the Internal Rate of Return, reflects the actual return on invested dollars, and the TW rate assumes a theoretical return without any cash flows.The research considered 137 ETPs over a three-year period up to March 2023.

Results indicated a negative MW premium across major asset classes, including Australian equities, international equites, fixed interest, and property. Investors couldn't match or exceed the theoretical returns in these areas, demonstrable of the difficulty in timing the market accurately.

The factors that had the most effect on the MW premium in the equities sectors was the returns volatility of the underlying product and the growth of the product through monthly flows.

Australian equities funds that grew the most had the lowest MW premiums.

"Investors allocated to products with high historical returns which then disappointed after funds were allocated," the research said.

The most negative MW premiums occurred in "thematic" products where investors chased past returns.

Meanwhile, the research said investors in alternative products (currency, precious metals, oils, and protective equities strategies) were "good at timing" their allocation to products.

The products with the highest MW premium (across all asset classes) were leveraged currency, leveraged bear market equities and crude oil. These strategies are mainly used to offset other portfolio or business risks and not usually meant to be held long term.

For fixed interest products and cash, the difference between MW and TW returns was minimal. In the case of cash products, there was no difference at all, suggesting that, in these areas, investors' actual performance was in sync with the market.