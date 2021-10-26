NEWS
Technology

eToro expands crypto offering

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 26 OCT 2021   12:38PM

The multi-asset investment platform has added 15 new cryptoassets to its platform for local investors and will introduce staking from next week.

The new additions bring the number of cryptos offered by eToro to 36 and include Solana, Cosmos, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Compound and Polkadot.

From November 1, Australian users will also be able to earn monthly staking rewards and enjoy simple, secure and hassle-free growth on their Cardano (ADA) and TRON (TRX) investments, through eToro's dedicated staking service.

Assets staked on behalf of users are real cryptoassets (not CFDs) and the underlying asset remains the property of the eToro user, eToro said.

Coin transfer from the eToro platform to the eToro Wallet will also be enabled in time.

eToro Australia managing director Robert Francis said: "eToro has been a pioneer in the crypto markets and we are excited to observe more Australians dipping their toes into this emerging asset class."

"The crypto ecosystem is expanding with the emergence of new altcoins and as a result we are seeing Australian investors looking at crypto beyond a store of value, instead using it as a way to diversify their portfolios beyond traditional assets like stocks, in order to hedge against risks such as inflation."

Still, he urged investors to keep in mind that crypto is a highly volatile asset class.

"Investors should remember the basic tenets of investing: diversify, understand what you are investing in and never invest more than you can afford to lose," he said.

