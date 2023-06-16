ETF explainer: Understanding their structure

At the Financial Standard Technical Services Forum, Betashares associate director Gavin Montgomery explored the unsung structural aspects of ETFs.

It's no secret ETFs have experienced growing popularity, especially among financial advisers. The adoption of ETFs by financial advisers has grown significantly, with 62% of advisers having used ETFs and intend to continue to do so.

Montgomery first drew attention to two key facilitators in the ETF institutional market - authorised participants and market makers.

Authorised participants, typically financial institutions, manage the create and redemption of ETF units, either transacting on their own account or on behalf of clients, primarily to secure ETFs at the net asset value (NAV).

Market makers, on the other hand, keep the market liquid by ensuring a flow of bids and offers around the NAV, thereby keeping spreads tight.

Montgomery pointed out that while authorised participants and market makers have distinct roles, they often end up being the same entity.

"It's not a requirement for an authorised participant to be a market maker and it's not a requirement for a market maker to be an authorised participant, but they always seem to wear two hats," he said.

Delving further into ETF dynamics, Montgomery dissected the markets two main segments: the primary and secondary markets.

The primary market is more akin to a relationship between institutional entities, such as an authorised participant and an ETF issuer, rather than actual marketplace. Here, the creation and redemption of ETF units occur away from an exchange, Montgomery noted.

Conversely, the secondary market functions in the public arena, where all activities transpire on an exchange. This market includes the interactions between market makers, brokers, and other institutional investors.

Detailing the creation and redemption process, Montgomery described a typical scenario where surging demand for an ETF, prompting the market maker to make more units. The market maker, acting as an authorised participant, then approaches the issuer with either cash or in-kind assets.

On the receipt of these assets, the ETF issuer reciprocates by issuing the corresponding ETF units.

Once the ETF units are created, the market maker, should they also be the authorised participant, can list these on the secondary market for trading. The redemption process operates in reverse, where ETF units are exchanged for their underlying assets.

Meanwhile, Montgomery stressed the importance of understanding how ETF liquidity is determined.

On-screen liquidity, the first layer, is the quantity of units visible for immediate trading. However, it's just the top of the iceberg.

The market maker holds a much larger inventory of funds units, ready to deploy as necessary.

Further, clarifying the logistics of ETFs, Montgomery underscored the role of custodians in this process.

Once ETF units are created, the underlying assets are transferred to a third-party custodian. In the case of Betashares, the custodians are Citi and BNP Paribas.

The custodian, a separate entity from the ETF issuer, keeps these assets in a ring-fenced account held in trust. This separation provides a safety net, ensuring that the underlying assets are generally safeguarded, even in adverse circumstances impacting the ETF issuer.