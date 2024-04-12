ESSSuper faces class action threat over unpaid super

ESSSuper faces class action threat over unpaid superBY ANDREW MCKEAN | FRIDAY, 12 APR 2024 4:41PM
Read more: Superannuation, ESSSuper, Class action, Gordon Legal, RTBU, Unpaid super, Emergency and State Services Super, James Naughton, Robbie Campo, Transport Superannuation Fund, Vik Sharma, Elwyn Gonsalvez, Metro Trains, Super fund
Emergency and State Services Super (ESSSuper) is facing a class action from Gordon Legal and the Rail Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) over allegations of more than $40 million in unpaid superannuation.
The $36 billion super fund has been accused of failing to include shift penalty allowances in superannuation calculations for some members of its Transport Superannuation Fund - a closed defined benefit scheme exclusive to employees of a transport authority who joined between 1 July 1988 and 31 December 1993.
In some cases, ESSSuper allegedly miscalculated superannuation entitlements by as much as $300,000.
Gordon Legal partner James Naughton said there is "no time to waste" in seeking fair payments for the affected transport workers.
"Time is of the essence; we are seeing workers who are delaying their retirement after fighting for years to ensure they receive the fair superannuation entitlements that they deserve," Naughton said.
"ESSSuper has failed to act and have left these workers with no other option, this is the last straw."
Elwyn Gonsalvez, a lead applicant in the class action, said: "My experience with ESSS has resulted in the exclusion of upwards of $90,000 from my superannuation fund after they failed to include my allowances under the defined benefit scheme."
"I worked for over 45 years and to now be forced into legal action so I can retire is devastating."
RTBU branch secretary Vik Sharma reinforced the union's commitment to ensuring that members receive what they were entitled to.
"Superannuation is the most important aspect of financial planning for retirement in Australia and it's a basic expectation of workers that superannuation is paid correctly," Sharma said.
In a statement, ESSSuper chief executive Robbie Campo said that the fund had begun discussions to resolve the matter.
"We are hopeful this matter can be resolved through discussions with the union and engagement with Metro Trains - the employer of most of these members," Campo said.
Gordon Legal is encouraging anyone who's been a member of the Transport Fund to contact the law firm to understand their legal rights and eligibility to join the class action.
Related News
Editor's Choice
ASFA appoints new policy head
Netwealth's share price rises following strong inflows
Citi Australia managing director takes on expanded remit
Billionaire receives death penalty for embezzlement
|Sponsored by
Where do advisers invest their time?
The stage 3 tax cuts have sparked discussions on bracket creep. Implementing a tax-effective investment strategy is crucial now more than ever.
|Sponsored by
Quality and Yield. A Powerful combination.
With central bank rates seemingly peaked, investors are not awaiting yield increases. We're bucking the trend with investment rates at decadal highs
|Sponsored by
Why it could be a good time to be a growth contrarian
Growth-style companies are in vogue, but you may need to think outside the box to ensure you don't overpay.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Why advisers should consider offering general insurance to HNW clients
The role of AI in financial planning: Insights from the US
Considerations when nominating a charity for your super upon death
The end of free money
Fiona Mann
BRIGHTER SUPER