ESR Group completes ARA acquisition

ESR Cayman Limited (ESR) completed its acquisition of ARA Asset Management (ARA), including its subsidiary LOGOS.

The US$5.2 billion transaction has transformed ESR Group into Asia Pacific's largest real asset manager powered by the New Economy and the third largest listed real estate investment manager globally with a gross AUM of US$140 billion.

"We are excited to bring together the best-in-class platforms of ESR, ARA and LOGOS to form APAC's largest real asset manager powered by the New Economy," ESR Group chair Jeffrey Perlman said.

"On the back of the accelerating advancement, broad-based adoption and high frequency usage of technology, we are witnessing a once-in-a-multi generation change in real estate and our vision is to deliver a fully integrated solution to leading global capital partners and customers.

"As a part of this continuous pursuit, the ESR Group will leverage its expanded scale and offerings, capabilities and resources to provide a full suite of New Economy real estate development products and real asset investment solutions that spur meaningful, long-term sustainable value for all its stakeholders," Perlman said.

ARA's diversified business is now combined with ESR's platform under a unified ESR brand, uniquely positioning the group to capitalise on the largest secular trends in APAC, including the continued rise of e-commerce, an accelerating digital transformation and the financialisation of real estate.

Along with Perlman, ESR co-founders & co-chief executives Jeffrey Shen and Stuart Gibson, will continue their roles in leading the expanded Group across its various functions and markets as a unified platform.

Lim Hwee Chiang (John), Dr. Chiu Kwok Hung, Justin, and Rajeev Kannan will join the Board as Nonexecutive Directors.

Senior management of ARA and LOGOS, including Moses K. Song, chief executive of ARA, and John Marsh and Trent Iliffe, managing directors and co-chief executivesof LOGOS, will continue in their respective roles.

In a joint statement, Shen and Gibson said they were delighted to welcome their new strategic shareholders, non-executive directors as well as the ARA and LOGOS teams to ESR.

"Our robust scale, vastly expanded capabilities and deeper breadth of offerings will define the future of real estate in APAC," Shen and Gibson said.

"We are very proud of the integration work done to date which will allow us to hit the ground running immediately as a combined company.

"As we look forward, the senior management team will be immensely focused on harnessing all the synergies and opportunities of the enlarged group."