Superannuation

ERS applicants $3100 worse off

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 20 MAY 2021   11:37AM

Members who raided their retirement savings as a result of the early release of superannuation scheme could have been $3100 better off than if they had kept their balance intact, new research reveals.

The McKell Institute, a thinktank, found that over three million Australians who took advantage of the scheme lost out from the rapid recovery of the economy and share markets.

Most super funds have now recovered up to 20% of their assets as a result of the V-shaped recovery.

A member who withdrew the maximum allowable amount of $20,000 has foregone $3164 of additional savings, the institute found, and in order to restore this amount of money they will need to make extra voluntary contributions.

In total, super funds released $36.4 billion during 2020. Most of this went towards the rent or mortgage, and household and credit card bills.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the average withdrawals were $7728 and $7536 across the two tranches.

The institute said in retrospect, the government should have offered a more targeted assistance program to those in need, rather than giving them the option of using their super.

The government should have enforced with banks, landlords, lenders, financial services and utility companies to offer deferred payment schemes to all customers, McKell further suggests.

"The banks themselves offered mortgage holidays, and State governments implemented moratoriums with regards to residential tenancy. However, more should have been done to avoid the necessity of Australians withdrawing from their super," the institute said.

"Even if Australians were able to take out a loan in 2020 with an (astronomical) interest rate of 10%, this would have resulted in less foregone personal wealth than the early access to super scheme."

