Equity Trustees to exit UK, Ireland

EQT Holdings, the holding company for Equity Trustees, confirmed it will exit its businesses in the UK and Ireland.

Equity Trustees managing director Mick O'Brien said: "We are advanced in assessing options to determine the best exit from our investment and we're in discussions with various parties to facilitate this process."

Equity Trustees will write off the goodwill and management rights of $2.1 million associated with this investment. It will also incur costs associated with the exit, including continuing to fund operating losses until the divestment is complete.

"As advised in a market announcement on June 22, the regulatory environment continues to intensify, structural changes are occurring in the market and competition has increased significantly, leading to increased costs and pricing pressures that require continued investment," O'Brien said.

"This is a prudent move for Equity Trustees to ensure its capital is invested across the group where we believe it can generate the greatest shareholder value.

"Equity Trustees remains strongly focused on offering corporate trustee services in Australia, where it is a market leader and has a long track record of creating value for stakeholders."

O'Brien added that Equity Trustees intends to manage its exit in an orderly and considered manner for the benefit of all stakeholders.

"We will liaise closely with market participants, clients, regulators and employees to keep them informed," he said.

Equity Trustees (UK & Europe) was established in January 2017. The fiduciary services provider then transferred its Irish funds business from London to Dublin in 2019, ahead of Brexit.

Amid those changes, Equity Trustees co-chief executive of fund services James Gardner said: "After the establishment in 2017 of our London office, the move to Dublin is the natural next step to being able to offer a comprehensive European solution and seamless service to our current and future clients."

Meanwhile, last week, Equity Trustees also combined its superannuation and corporate trustee services division, creating a $150 million business.

The combined business will be led by Andrew Godfrey as executive general manager, corporate and superannuation trustees.

"We see very clear alignment of the operating models, and there is an opportunity to capitalise on the strengths of each business," O'Brien commented.

"This will simplify our overall business into two clear markets - a wholesale or corporate business in the combined Corporate and Superannuation Trustee Services and a private client-focused business in Trustee and Wealth Services (TWS)."