Equities not that expensive: Hamish Douglass

US stocks are not expensive, despite their stretched valuations. In fact, it's all just a matter of "gravity" or the historically low interest rate environment, according to Magellan's Hamish Douglass.

Speaking to a near-full crowd at the firm's annual roadshow at the ICC in Sydney on Thursday night, Douglass said he disagrees with the hype that markets are overvalued.

"A lot of people are making comments that markets are very, very expensive and stocks are expensive," he said.

"You can't make a judgment call on the value of an asset without thinking about the future direction of interest rates. We are in the most extraordinary [environment], certainly in our lifetimes; interest rates are at their all time, historically low levels."

Douglass argued the state of play had changed.

"We have now got cash rates in Australia below 1%, we actually have our 10-year bond yields below 1%. US 10-year bonds are at 50 year lows, I think they are actually at historic lows," he said.

"Believe it or not, Greek bonds -the country that was going to go bankrupt and still has debt to the national income over 180% - have 10-year bond yields that are slightly less than 1%.

"And we have a number of countries around the world, we could think of France and Germany, Japan, Sweden, Switzerland, they have negative interest rates right at the moment."

Quoting Warren Buffett, Douglass said the value of assets and investments are 100% sensitive to interest rates.

"Central banks are trying to stimulate economies with these policies of super low interest rates," he said.

"But at the same time, they're putting the very institutions that provide the oil for the economies to operate and lend to businesses, they're putting them under pressure; where they can earn less."

He argued these low interest rates were disadvantaging retirees.

"The most important reason I would site to you of what's going on here, is the pressure that super low rates and negative rates are putting on savers and retirees around the world," Douglass said.

"Many retirees want to have a portion of their money in term deposits and very, very safe government instruments, but in a world where you can't get any interest or your money's going to decrease in value, people's start to do something called reach for yield."

He gave the current bond environment as an example, saying about a quarter of all bonds in the world currently have a negative view.

"In this negative interest rate world, you put your money into the bank and once it's in the bank, you get paid absolutely nothing on your money - and when you go to reach for your money to take it out again, you have less in the bank then you put in," Douglass said.

By adjusting the price earnings multiple for equities with interest rates; by inverting the price earnings multiple to produce an earnings yield and subtracting the return investors would get from owning government bonds, Douglass argued that risk premiums had averaged out.

"The risk premium on equities is at its 120-year average," he said.

"If this interest rate world is real, stocks don't look like they are in a bubble territory in the United States. They don't look cheap, by the way, but they are not in a bubble.

"So valuations are high but not extreme. If this interest rate world is anywhere near real, and it's going to persist for a period of time, equities don't look crazy on that basis."

He also applied this lens to the US property market.

"Rental yields are falling," Douglass said.

"Before the financial crisis, rental yields on commercial property were sitting at around 6.5%, and if you look today, rental yields have fallen to a lower level.

"So you would say property looks more expensive today in the United States then it did before the GFC."

By converting the rental yield of commercial property in the US against 10-year bonds, Douglass argued risk premiums in property had also averaged out.

"Let's adjust that for interest rates; let's take the rental yield minus the 10-year bond rate at the time, and all of the sudden you can see today the risk premium is sitting around its average, but if you did this before the GFC your alarm bells should have been going off," he said.

In the current low interest rate environment, Douglass encouraged investors to stay vigilant.

"Low interest rates will be around for years, possibly decades - that is the psychology of central banks on money," he said.

"That doesn't mean we're going to stay in this world for decades; we're going to have to be very vigilant that things can change."

So, what could go wrong?

Douglass pointed to inflation shock; if inflation lifted above the US' 2% target, as a major risk. He argued inflation shock could lead to a domino effect in markets.

"If you got persistent inflation in the United States, it is very conceivable to see a 30% correction in the stock markets in a very, very short period of time," he said.

He also believes asset bubbles to be a key area of concern.

"We have to ask ourselves where the asset bubbles are forming and are they large enough to be systemic like the sub-prime debt crisis was in the United States," he said.

Douglass said current high-yielding credit products were unsustainable.

"A lot of people are investing in high-yielding credit instruments at the moment, and many of them say: 'look I completely understand there is more risk here, but don't worry I'll get out of the way before it goes wrong'," he said.

"It reminds me of the story of Cinderella; they're all at the ball and they're expecting to leave the party at one minute before midnight. The only problem is at this party the clock has no hands.

"How many people can really identify where the asset bubbles are in the world, are they large enough to cause systemic problems and when they are going to burst."

Douglass argued investors shouldn't rely on central banks to predict an economic crash.

"All the central banks missed it last time - and that's their full-time job," he said.

"So have some caution. We are always looking for downside risk; we want to try and get a very balanced view of what's going on in this world that none of us have ever seen before; this low interest rate world."