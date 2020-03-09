NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Investment
Sponsored by
Equities not that expensive: Hamish Douglass
BY ALLY SELBY  |  MONDAY, 9 MAR 2020   11:11AM

US stocks are not expensive, despite their stretched valuations. In fact, it's all just a matter of "gravity" or the historically low interest rate environment, according to Magellan's Hamish Douglass.

Speaking to a near-full crowd at the firm's annual roadshow at the ICC in Sydney on Thursday night, Douglass said he disagrees with the hype that markets are overvalued.

"A lot of people are making comments that markets are very, very expensive and stocks are expensive," he said.

"You can't make a judgment call on the value of an asset without thinking about the future direction of interest rates. We are in the most extraordinary [environment], certainly in our lifetimes; interest rates are at their all time, historically low levels."

Sponsored by OnePath Life
Join us on the New Path

Douglass argued the state of play had changed.

"We have now got cash rates in Australia below 1%, we actually have our 10-year bond yields below 1%. US 10-year bonds are at 50 year lows, I think they are actually at historic lows," he said.

"Believe it or not, Greek bonds -the country that was going to go bankrupt and still has debt to the national income over 180% - have 10-year bond yields that are slightly less than 1%.

"And we have a number of countries around the world, we could think of France and Germany, Japan, Sweden, Switzerland, they have negative interest rates right at the moment."

Quoting Warren Buffett, Douglass said the value of assets and investments are 100% sensitive to interest rates.

"Central banks are trying to stimulate economies with these policies of super low interest rates," he said.

"But at the same time, they're putting the very institutions that provide the oil for the economies to operate and lend to businesses, they're putting them under pressure; where they can earn less."

He argued these low interest rates were disadvantaging retirees.

"The most important reason I would site to you of what's going on here, is the pressure that super low rates and negative rates are putting on savers and retirees around the world," Douglass said.

"Many retirees want to have a portion of their money in term deposits and very, very safe government instruments, but in a world where you can't get any interest or your money's going to decrease in value, people's start to do something called reach for yield."

He gave the current bond environment as an example, saying about a quarter of all bonds in the world currently have a negative view.

"In this negative interest rate world, you put your money into the bank and once it's in the bank, you get paid absolutely nothing on your money - and when you go to reach for your money to take it out again, you have less in the bank then you put in," Douglass said.

By adjusting the price earnings multiple for equities with interest rates; by inverting the price earnings multiple to produce an earnings yield and subtracting the return investors would get from owning government bonds, Douglass argued that risk premiums had averaged out.

"The risk premium on equities is at its 120-year average," he said.

"If this interest rate world is real, stocks don't look like they are in a bubble territory in the United States. They don't look cheap, by the way, but they are not in a bubble.

"So valuations are high but not extreme. If this interest rate world is anywhere near real, and it's going to persist for a period of time, equities don't look crazy on that basis."

He also applied this lens to the US property market.

"Rental yields are falling," Douglass said.

"Before the financial crisis, rental yields on commercial property were sitting at around 6.5%, and if you look today, rental yields have fallen to a lower level.

"So you would say property looks more expensive today in the United States then it did before the GFC."

By converting the rental yield of commercial property in the US against 10-year bonds, Douglass argued risk premiums in property had also averaged out.

"Let's adjust that for interest rates; let's take the rental yield minus the 10-year bond rate at the time, and all of the sudden you can see today the risk premium is sitting around its average, but if you did this before the GFC your alarm bells should have been going off," he said.

In the current low interest rate environment, Douglass encouraged investors to stay vigilant.

"Low interest rates will be around for years, possibly decades - that is the psychology of central banks on money," he said.

"That doesn't mean we're going to stay in this world for decades; we're going to have to be very vigilant that things can change."

So, what could go wrong?

Douglass pointed to inflation shock; if inflation lifted above the US' 2% target, as a major risk. He argued inflation shock could lead to a domino effect in markets.

"If you got persistent inflation in the United States, it is very conceivable to see a 30% correction in the stock markets in a very, very short period of time," he said.

He also believes asset bubbles to be a key area of concern.

"We have to ask ourselves where the asset bubbles are forming and are they large enough to be systemic like the sub-prime debt crisis was in the United States," he said.

Douglass said current high-yielding credit products were unsustainable.

"A lot of people are investing in high-yielding credit instruments at the moment, and many of them say: 'look I completely understand there is more risk here, but don't worry I'll get out of the way before it goes wrong'," he said.

"It reminds me of the story of Cinderella; they're all at the ball and they're expecting to leave the party at one minute before midnight. The only problem is at this party the clock has no hands.

"How many people can really identify where the asset bubbles are in the world, are they large enough to cause systemic problems and when they are going to burst."

Douglass argued investors shouldn't rely on central banks to predict an economic crash.

"All the central banks missed it last time - and that's their full-time job," he said.

"So have some caution. We are always looking for downside risk; we want to try and get a very balanced view of what's going on in this world that none of us have ever seen before; this low interest rate world."

Read more: United StatesHamish DouglassGFCMagellanAustraliaWarren Buffett
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Northern Trust climbs custody league tables
Global stocks plunge as COVID-19 fear accelerates, oil crashes
Investment Manager of the Year named
Billionaire investor warns against buying the dip
Consultation on mortgage broker best interests duty opens
Virus fallout worse than GFC: IMF
JP Morgan's coronavirus contingency plan
FICAP 2020 weeks away
Chief economist update: Wall Street sneezes
Magellan cracks $100 billion
Editor's Choice
Madison advisers loyal amid sale
KANIKA SOOD
Madison Financial Group has held on to its adviser numbers, as PwC and Seaview Consulting give prospective buyers a closer look at the advice group's numbers on behalf of OneVue.
Northern Trust climbs custody league tables
HARRISON WORLEY
Northern Trust has rocketed up the asset servicing performance tables, after adding almost 30% to its assets under custody in the second half of 2019.
Colonial First State cuts fees, closes legacy options
KANIKA SOOD
Colonial First State has cut fees for about 200,000 members and will close some legacy options in FirstChoice Employer Super, as it simplifies its product line and phases out grandfathered commissions.
Aussie at center of international scheme
ELIZA BAVIN
An Australian has been named by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) as being at the center of a massive international business coaching scheme that "swindled" veterans and the elderly out of millions.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As suggested in numerous submissions to the Retirement Income Review, should Australia do away with the existing superannuation system and adopt a universal pension scheme?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Robbie Campo
GROUP EXECUTIVE, BRAND, ADVOCACY, MARKETING AND PRODUCT
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
From her strong focus on women, to advocating for the benefits of industry super, a sense of equality and social justice has underscored all that Cbus brand, advocacy and product group executive Robbie Campo has done. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something tjSxUra7