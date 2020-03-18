NEWS
Ellerston, Morphic look to oust Perpetual
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 18 MAR 2020   12:39PM

Ellerston Capital wants to take over as the responsible entity of a $75 million fund managed by Morphic Asset Management, saying it can offer investors a better deal on the fees.

The Morphic Global Opportunities Fund invests in global equities and is managed by former Hunter Hall investors Jack Lowenstein and Chad Slater.

The fund has been running since July 2012 with Perpetual Trust Services as its responsible entity.

Last week, Morphic told investors of its intention to retire Perpetual as the RE and appoint Ellerston Capital, which bought a controlling stake in the boutique last year.

The matter is to be put to a shareholder vote on April 6 and will need approval from 50% of the investors to pass. Perpetual, as the current RE, does not think there are any reasons for investors to vote against the resolution, according to an information memorandum sent to investors.

Morphic said it will cut the fund's management fees from 1.35% per annum to 1.05% p.a. Ellerston also plans to reduce the cap on the recovery expenses from 0.27% to 0.20% per p.a., if successful.

"Ellerston expects that, by becoming the responsible entity, it will be afforded closer proximity and therefore better oversight and control of the investment management and operations of the fund. As a result, Ellerston believes that internalising the responsible entity role will deliver a number of synergies and benefits to the members of the fund," according to the information memorandum sent to investors.

"Ellerston believes its robust infrastructure across investment teams, operations and compliance work in synergy in order to promote the interests of members. Therefore, it is expected that transitioning the responsible entity to Ellerston will ensure that the fund's members will have access to these resources."

BT Portfolio Services may not vote on April 6 because it has a policy to not vote on its interests in relations to resolutions.

Morphic said it does not intend to change other service providers; Mainstream will remain the administrator, Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley will continue to provide prime brokerage and custodial services.

Ellerston Capital is currently in the process of converting a LIC, Ellerston Global Investors (EGI), to an unlisted structure.

The goal is to eliminate the discount between EGI's net tangible asset value (NTA) and the share price - which was the subject of shareholder and former Rothschild banker David Kingston's fury in October last year.

Ellerston Capital currently acts as manager and responsible entity to its funds.

Read more: Ellerston CapitalMorphic Asset ManagementChad SlaterJack Lowenstein
