Executive Appointments

Ellerston investments chief in new role

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 20 JAN 2022   12:26PM

Chris Hall has taken on a new role with a biotechnology company after finishing up at Ellerston Capital last month.

BiomeBank has announced the appointment of Chris Hall as the new chair for the clinical stage biotechnology company.

He served as chief investment officer of Ellerston Capital until December 2021.

A spokesperson for Ellerston Capital told Financial Standard: "Ellerston Capital thanks Chris for his contribution to the firm during his tenure, and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours."

Hall succeeds Stephen Rodda, who recently retired having served as the BiomeBank chair since 2019.

Prior to this, Hall served as managing director of BlackRock Asset Management (North-Asia Ltd).

"We're thrilled to welcome Mr Hall as the new chair of BiomeBank," BiomeBank's chief executive Thomas Mitchell said.

"He brings with him over 30 years' experience and an impressive track record of investment management across both public and private markets within the APAC region.

"As we move towards closing our Series A funding round in early 2022 and formal TGA approval of our first-generation product, Mr Hall's experience in global markets will support our growth ambition into the Asia Pacific and European region."

He is also currently chair of the ESG Committee at Ellerston Capital, chair of Perks Private Wealth and non-executive director of Funds SA," Mitchell added.

BiomeBank chief medical officer and co-founderSam Costello, said that he would like to acknowledge and thank Hall's predecessor, Dr Rodda, for his dedication and support of the company during its early stages of development and his role in the chief executive recruitment.

"His expertise in commercialisation and building start-up and scale-up companies was an important driver of the business during this time," Costello said.

As the newly elected BiomeBank chair, Hall said that he was excited to join BiomeBank as the company moves into the next stage of expansion.

"Having observed the company's expertise in developing microbial therapies to treat unmet need, I believe we're in a strong position to improve the quality of life for people and continue to build our business into a global biotechnology leader," Hall said.

"I'd like to acknowledge Dr Rodda for laying the foundations for the company's early growth.

"I'm delighted to be working alongside such an experienced board and executive team at BiomeBank, as we deliver on our development pipeline, commercialise new therapies and increase shareholder value," he said.

