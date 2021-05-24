ECPI draft legislation released

The government has introduced exposure draft legislation to reduce red tape for super funds when calculating the exempt current pension income (ECPI).

The minister for financial services, superannuation and the digital economy Jane Hume said the draft legislation simplifies reporting obligations and streamlines administrative requirements for ECPI.

Fund trustees can choose their preferred method of calculating ECPI where the fund is fully in the retirement phase for part of the income year but not for the entire income year.

The legislation will also remove the requirement of obtaining an actuarial certificate when calculating ECPI using the proportionate method.

"These reforms will reduce costs and simplify reporting for affected superannuation funds," Hume said.

The changes to ECPI were first flagged in the 2019/20 budget and submissions on the consultation are open until June 18.

It comes after the government released the draft legislation for the Your Future, Your Super reforms late last month.

This included administration fees on the performance benchmark for funds also added Australian unlisted infrastructure and unlisted property as specific asset classes.

Hume later said the inclusion of the administration fees will not punish funds that reduced fees in recent years.

"This isn't about industry funds versus retail funds. It is simply about underperformance," she said.