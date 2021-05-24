NEWS
Superannuation

ECPI draft legislation released

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 24 MAY 2021   12:06PM

The government has introduced exposure draft legislation to reduce red tape for super funds when calculating the exempt current pension income (ECPI).

The minister for financial services, superannuation and the digital economy Jane Hume said the draft legislation simplifies reporting obligations and streamlines administrative requirements for ECPI.

Fund trustees can choose their preferred method of calculating ECPI where the fund is fully in the retirement phase for part of the income year but not for the entire income year.

The legislation will also remove the requirement of obtaining an actuarial certificate when calculating ECPI using the proportionate method.

"These reforms will reduce costs and simplify reporting for affected superannuation funds," Hume said.

The changes to ECPI were first flagged in the 2019/20 budget and submissions on the consultation are open until June 18.

It comes after the government released the draft legislation for the Your Future, Your Super reforms late last month.

This included administration fees on the performance benchmark for funds also added Australian unlisted infrastructure and unlisted property as specific asset classes.

Hume later said the inclusion of the administration fees will not punish funds that reduced fees in recent years.

"This isn't about industry funds versus retail funds. It is simply about underperformance," she said.

Editor's Choice

Ironbark signs on Canadian manager

KANIKA SOOD
Ironbark Asset Management will distribute a Canadian manager's unlisted infrastructure fund to Australia and New Zealand Investors.

BUSSQ extends Link contract

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The $5.6 billion industry fund has extended its existing contract with Link Group for further five years as fund administrator.

Victoria Devine launches investing platform

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Financial adviser and personal finance influencer Victoria Devine is launching a She's on the Money branded investment platform, powered by robo-adviser Six Park.

Actuaries Institute unveils IDII recommendations

KARREN VERGARA
The Actuaries Institute has released sweeping recommendations to help fix the individual disability income insurance (IDII) sector that is currently at "risk of failure".

